Costco Under Scrutiny for What Happened a Few Hours Ago With Its Eggs

The high cost of eggs in the United States has led to unexpected situations. At Costco, a viral video showed customers trying to return large quantities after finding cheaper options.

Egg prices have reached record levels, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). In a recent report, the entity revealed that the wholesale price increased by $0.40 in the last 30 days. This has raised the cost for distributors to $7.44 per dozen.

This increase hasn't fully impacted consumers. In January, the national average price was $4.95 per dozen, 53% higher than the previous year and $0.81 more expensive than in December 2024. However, in some stores, the price is even higher. At Costco, some customers have paid $18.69 for five dozen, leading the chain to impose purchase limits.

Costco in the Spotlight

The egg shortage has caused frustration among shoppers. But the controversy erupted when a video circulated showing a cart with hundreds of eggs stacked. The description read:

“People trying to return more than a thousand eggs one day later because they found a lower price elsewhere, haha. Meanwhile, we're in a national egg shortage. Costco activities.”

Comments on social media reflected users' anger: "Selfish, selfish people. It's just ridiculous," wrote one user. Another demanded stricter measures: "Don't accept the return and cancel their membership. It's absurd, ridiculous, and unhealthy."

Some recalled that during the pandemic, return restrictions were imposed. "There should be a no-return policy for eggs! During COVID-19, returns of certain products weren't allowed. This should apply to eggs too."

Avian Flu and the Egg Supply Crisis

The price increase is due to the shortage caused by avian flu. The USDA reported that the disease has prevented farms from replacing their flocks, reducing supply.

“Offers are very limited, with no signs of improvement in the short term. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) continues to impact productive flocks,” the USDA noted in its February 14 report. Currently, the supply remains unstable. Distributors are seeking new sources in a highly competitive market.

The situation won't improve soon. The arrival of Easter usually increases egg demand, which could drive prices even higher. It's estimated that the cost will rise another 20% this year, according to the USDA.

Costco and Other Chains Restrict Egg Purchases

To prevent shortages, several stores have imposed purchase limits. Costco, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Trader Joe’s have restricted the number of eggs a customer can buy in a single day.

From the store, a representative confirmed the measure. "Due to the current issues with the egg supply, we're limiting purchases to one dozen per customer per day in all stores," he stated.

Despite these efforts, many supermarkets still can't fully stock up. Joe Trimble, owner of Encinal Market, stated that he receives fewer eggs than he orders. His shelves are often at 25% capacity.

Uncertainty about prices continues to grow. As costs rise and availability remains limited, consumers are looking for ways to cut expenses without being affected by purchase restrictions.