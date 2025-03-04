Domino's Pizza Sets Its Sights on Pizza Hut and Launches a Historic Pizza in the United States

Domino's has finally launched its long-awaited stuffed crust pizza in the United States. This launch is not just a novelty but a strategic move to stay competitive in the pizza market. The brand has decided to innovate with a Parmesan-stuffed crust, a unique touch that gives a different twist to the traditional product. However, this move has taken longer than expected, generating great anticipation.

Domino's Pizza Is Late

The story behind Domino's delay in launching its stuffed crust pizza is linked to several operational factors. LBB Online reported: when Pizza Hut introduced this product in the 90s, Domino's was reluctant. The pizza chain knew that implementing the stuffed crust would bring operational challenges. Domino's needed to ensure that the process was efficient and that the quality was consistent across all its stores.

| Europapress

Domino's research and development team also wanted to take their time to perfect the recipe. Instead of rushing, they decided to study international markets that already offered this type of pizza.

During this analysis, they discovered that stuffed crust is a favorite among Generation Z. Of course, this fact motivated them even more to launch this product. Additionally, the study revealed that about 13M Domino's customers were buying stuffed crust pizza from their competitors each year.

After years of preparation, Domino's finally decided that the time was right to offer its own stuffed crust. The Parmesan Stuffed Crust is presented as a unique option that not only aims to satisfy customers but also attract new consumers. This is a key strategic move for the brand, which continues to seek to remain relevant in such a competitive market.

You Thought Domino's Pizza Had It, Right?

A surprising finding during Domino's research was that 73% of consumers thought the brand already offered stuffed crust pizza. This revelation was the inspiration for the advertising campaign that has joined the launch. The campaign is based on showing how people discover, surprised, that this is the first time Domino's is launching this product.

| Europapress

The campaign was created by the agency WorkInProgress and focuses on showing genuine reactions from people who thought they had already tried Domino's stuffed crust pizza. Additionally, the campaign includes a promotion where consumers who bought stuffed crust from the competition can try Domino's new pizza for free. This strategy aims to encourage customers to try the product and compare it with the options they already knew.

Domino's Wants to Change Other Things

The launch of the Parmesan Stuffed Crust is also joined by a redesign of the pizza packaging. Domino's pizza box, which hadn't changed in over two years, now features a more modern and attractive design. This not only reflects the brand's innovation but also aims to capture consumers' attention in stores.

In addition to television ads, the campaign also includes a presence in digital media and social media. Domino's has leveraged influencer platforms to generate more impact and visibility among the young audience. According to LBB Online, this strategy has been essential in reaching younger consumers.