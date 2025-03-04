Popeyes on Alert! KFC Strikes Back in the United States With a Historic Announcement

KFC is preparing big changes for 2025. The chain, known for its delicious fried chicken, is renewing itself with new ideas to enhance its experience. From significant relocations to innovations in the menu and restaurant design, KFC aims to remain a leader against rivals like Popeyes.

New Headquarters and Strategy Changes

One of the most important decisions for KFC in 2025 is the relocation of its headquarters. After almost 30 years in Louisville, Kentucky, the company will move to Plano, Texas. This change aims to bring KFC's headquarters closer to Pizza Hut's, to facilitate collaboration between the two brands, both part of Yum! Brands.

Menu Revamp and Spicy Collaborations

KFC is also changing its menu to offer more varied and quick options. The chain recently launched a new line of bowls, like the Famous Bowl and the Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl. These dishes are a perfect option for those looking for a complete and quick meal, with KFC's unmistakable flavor, for just 5 dollars.

Additionally, KFC has collaborated with Mike's Hot Honey to give a spicy twist to its fried chicken. The chicken tenders will be drizzled with this spicy honey, offering a sweet and hot flavor experience, and along with this, KFC will launch the Fan Favorites Box for $25. It includes: 4 pieces of chicken covered with Mike's Hot Honey, 12 pieces of nuggets, Secret Recipe fries, four biscuits, and 4 sauces.

Technology at the Service of the Customer

Technology is also entering KFC restaurants. The chain will install more than 1,000 self-order kiosks in its U.S. establishments, allowing for a faster experience for customers.

Additionally, KFC is implementing a new restaurant model -KFC Original- in Florida to facilitate and optimize processes. The company has tested this prototype in 16 restaurants in Orlando with a simplified menu and a renewed design to promote more efficient service. Order accuracy has increased by 60%, customer satisfaction by 41%, and service speed by 30%.

KFC vs. Popeyes: Who Will Take the Fried Chicken Crown?

With all these changes, KFC is positioning itself to compete even more strongly with Popeyes. The chain is not only updating its menu and technology but also optimizing its operation to offer a faster and more efficient experience. As 2025 progresses, it will be interesting to see how KFC faces its main competitor in the battle for fried chicken dominance.

Without a doubt, KFC's future is full of flavor and surprises!