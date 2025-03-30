Domino's Confirms Bad News for Easter in the United States

Domino's has confirmed that its new Easter product, the Cadbury Creme Egg-stuffed cookies, won't launch in the United States. However, fans had already discovered it before the chain made it official.

Domino's Would Have Ruled It Out

According to The Sun, Domino's enthusiasts on Reddit already suspected that the product would be available only in the United Kingdom and Canada. They quickly shared it on social media.

| Europapress

The product returned on March 19, 2025, and consists of Domino's cookies stuffed with Cadbury Creme Egg. For many, a traditionally popular treat in the United Kingdom.

However, the idea of the product reaching the United States was quickly dismissed by consumers. They pointed out that "nobody eats Cadbury eggs in the United States enough to have it on Domino's menu." Others also noted that "Cadbury is an obvious clue that it's a UK item."

Despite some fans' disappointment, some didn't hesitate to express their intentions to fly to the United Kingdom to try the product. "I'm taking the next flight," wrote one user, while another added, "The Brits are hiding this from us!"

A Possible Arrival in the United States in the Future?

Although the company hasn't confirmed if the Cadbury Creme-stuffed cookies will ever arrive in the United States, speculations continue. However, Domino's lovers remain hopeful that the product might become accessible in the future.

This announcement comes at a time when Domino's continues to launch innovative products in the United States, like its parmesan cheese-stuffed crust pizza, available at all its locations.

The pizza chain has been adapting to market trends. Especially in response to competition from rivals like Pizza Hut, which also launched its own stuffed crust option.

| Europapress

Domino's Bets on Innovation

Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president of marketing, commented in a recent statement about the stuffed crust pizza: "What sets our stuffed crust apart from others is simple: the taste. We believe the best-stuffed crust has been saved for last." The company has highlighted that this product was the result of a development effort that began in 2022.

With these launches and its ongoing focus on innovation, Domino's maintains its position as one of the market leaders in the U.S., although the lack of certain popular products, like the Cadbury Creme-stuffed cookies, leaves a void for many fans.

The Sun exclusively reported that Americans will miss out on this product for this Easter season. However, Domino's options remain attractive, as evidenced by its stuffed crust pizza.