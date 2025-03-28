Lidl's Delicacy Set to Be a Hit During Holy Week: Exquisite and for Only €1

Every Easter, Lidl reminds us of the importance of traditional recipes on our tables. Torrijas, that sweet treat so typical of this time of year, are essential in many homes. If you want to enjoy this delicacy without complications, Lidl has the perfect option to make them even more delicious.

An Ideal Bread for Making Torrijas

It comes in a 12 oz. (340 grams) package containing 8 thick and dense slices. This type of bread is perfect because it absorbs the milk, sugar, and cinnamon, ensuring that each bite is juicy and flavorful. Additionally, its consistency is ideal for achieving the contrast between the soft interior and the crispy outer layer that characterizes the best torrijas.

The bread is made with quality ingredients, giving it an unmistakable texture. Thanks to its density, it achieves better absorption of the liquid ingredients, contributing to the torrijas having the flavor we all know. This bread is not only perfect for making torrijas but also for other recipes that require more consistent and flavorful bread.

| Lidl

Lidl offers a 20% discount on this bread for torrijas if you are a Lidl Plus app user. This means you can enjoy this delicious bread for just 1.49 euros, a quite affordable price. This offer makes the product even more attractive, allowing more people to enjoy delicious torrijas without spending much money.

This promotion is just one of the advantages of being a Lidl Plus customer, as the app offers exclusive discounts on many products, making shopping easier and saving money. Not only can you make your torrijas with the best bread, but you can also benefit from other promotions to complete your Easter shopping.

Easy and Quick Preparation

Lidl's bread for making torrijas is easy to use and will save you time in the kitchen. You only need to dip the bread slices in a mixture of milk, sugar, and cinnamon, then pass them through egg and fry them. The bread, with its thick and fluffy texture, will allow the torrijas to have the perfect consistency: juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside.

Moreover, the versatility of the bread is not limited to torrijas. You can also use it for other sweet or savory dishes that require consistent bread. So if you have some slices left after making torrijas, you can use them to make toast or even as a base for other desserts.

| Lidl

In addition to its delicious taste, Lidl's bread for torrijas is perfect for the whole family. Its 12 oz. (340 grams) size and 8 thick slices make it ideal for sharing at a family meal or with friends. Whether for a special breakfast, a snack, or as a dessert after a meal, this bread ensures that everyone enjoys the highest quality torrijas.

For those who enjoy traditional cooking but don't have time to complicate things, this Lidl bread is the ideal solution. With this product, you can not only make delicious torrijas without having to prepare the bread yourself, but you also keep the tradition alive. It doesn't matter if you're an expert in the kitchen or if you're starting to make torrijas for the first time, this bread makes the process easier.

Prices and offers updated on 03/28/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes