Dia Surprises with the 1 Euro Delight Customers Were Clamoring for: Exquisite

Dia has expanded its range of gluten-free products with a delicious new addition that promises to win over cookie lovers. This addition is a perfect option for those looking to enjoy a classic flavor without worrying about gluten. With a carefully crafted recipe, these cookies offer an unparalleled taste experience.

Cookies With a Very Classic Flavor

These cookies are made with high-quality ingredients, ensuring an authentic taste and a crunchy texture that melts in your mouth. The combination of butter and other selected components creates a perfect harmony in every bite. They are ideal for joining a cup of tea or coffee, or simply for enjoying at any time of the day.

In addition to their delicious taste, these cookies are suitable for people with gluten intolerance. They allow everyone to enjoy a traditional sweet without worries. Dia brand is committed to offering products that meet the needs of its customers, ensuring quality and taste in each of them.

The 4.23 oz. (120 grams) package is perfect for sharing with family or friends, or for always having a delicious and safe snack on hand. Its compact size makes it easy to store and transport, allowing you to take them anywhere.

These gluten-free cookies from Dia come in a 4.23 oz. (120 grams) bag, offering an adequate amount to enjoy on several occasions. Their practical and attractive presentation makes them a convenient option to have at home or take to work.

A Very Complete Gluten-Free Range

These cookies are available at Dia stores at a price of 1.59 euros per 4.23 oz. (120 grams) bag, making them an affordable option for all budgets. The quality-price ratio is excellent, allowing you to enjoy a high-quality product without overspending.

Dia brand continues to demonstrate its commitment to inclusion and the diversity of dietary needs, offering products that allow everyone to enjoy traditional sweets without worries. This initiative reflects the company's social responsibility and its dedication to satisfying its customers.

In addition to these cookies, Dia offers a wide variety of gluten-free products. Among them, seed bread and muffins, ideal for those following a gluten-free diet and looking for a varied and delicious diet. Dia's gluten-free section has become a reference for those seeking safe and tasty options.

Don't miss the opportunity to try these delicious gluten-free cookies from Dia. Visit your nearest store and enjoy a classic flavor adapted to your needs. A taste experience you can't miss.

