Dia surprises with the snack nobody expected and that's taking over: less than 1 euro

Dia continues to bet on its line of snacks and demonstrates it with potato chips that have caught the attention of customers. With a completely unexpected flavor, this proposal from the Snack Maniac brand moves away from the classic flavors and offers a unique experience. Now, they are also available in stores with an offer that makes them even more irresistible.

A surprising flavor that leaves no one indifferent

These Dia potato chips combine salmon, sour cream, and dill, a mix that has piqued the curiosity of many consumers. Their smoky touch, the cream's smoothness, and the dill's freshness create an explosion of flavor. This is different from any other option on the market.

Thanks to their pan-frying process, they offer a perfect crunch that complements their intense mix of ingredients. This cooking method helps enhance their texture and flavor, achieving a snack that is enjoyed from the first bite.

| Dia

The Snack Maniac brand, exclusive to Dia, bets on bold and quality snacks, seeking to surprise snack lovers with flavors not found in other brands. This launch reinforces their commitment to innovation and the search for options that break away from the conventional.

The 130-gram size is perfect for sharing or enjoying alone at any time of the day. Whether for a snack at home or to take as a treat, this format adapts to any occasion without losing its original essence.

An offer that makes these chips even more tempting

Currently, these Dia potato chips are reduced to 0.99 euros. That's why they have become a more than attractive option for those looking to try something different without spending too much. This discount makes it the perfect time to give them a chance and see why they've caused such a stir.

This promotion is part of Dia's strategy to offer quality products at competitive prices, giving customers the opportunity to discover new flavors without affecting their wallet. Their accessibility allows more people to be encouraged to try a snack that deviates from the conventional.

| TimeImage, Dia

The Snack Maniac chips are available in all Dia stores. Likewise, you can find them on their online sales platform, making it easy to purchase them at any time. Due to their growing popularity and the appeal of the promotion, it is advisable to acquire them before they run out.

If you're looking for a snack that breaks with tradition and surprises you with every bite, this Dia proposal is what you need. You'll surprise your guests with a not-so-common flavor. Their unique flavor combination and reduced price make them a must-have for lovers of different snacks.

Prices and offers updated on 02/05/2025. They may be subject to changes or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes