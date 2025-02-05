Mercadona sells for 1 euro the product that cures all colds: it's a hit

With the drop in temperatures and the arrival of colds, Mercadona has added a new product to its range that's ideal for soothing the throat and clearing the airways. With a combination of eucalyptus and menthol, these candies offer a refreshing effect that helps calm irritation and improve breathing. Their practical format allows you to carry them comfortably in your purse or backpack, making them a must-have for this time of year.

The power of eucalyptus and menthol for the throat

Eucalyptus is known for its expectorant and decongestant properties, making it a key ingredient in combating cold symptoms. When consumed, it helps clear the airways, facilitating breathing and reducing nasal congestion. Additionally, its antimicrobial action helps relieve throat discomfort and prevent infections.

Menthol, meanwhile, is a great ally against throat irritation. Its refreshing effect produces a soothing sensation that reduces coughing and dryness. It also helps stimulate saliva production, keeping the throat hydrated and promoting a sense of well-being.

| dragana991 de Getty Images, Mercadona

The combination of eucalyptus and menthol in these candies provides immediate relief. They are a simple alternative for days when the cold and temperature changes affect the voice and breathing. Taking them throughout the day allows you to enjoy a lasting freshness sensation, which helps cope with cold symptoms.

Additionally, these candies are not only useful in winter. They can also be beneficial at any time of the year to freshen breath and keep the throat hydrated.

A practical format and an affordable price

Mercadona has thought about the convenience of its customers, offering these candies in a practical and easy-to-carry format. They come in a bag containing three individual 31-gram packages, perfect for carrying in your pocket, car, or purse and always having them on hand.

In addition to their functionality, these candies stand out for their affordable price of 1.50 euros. This quality-price ratio makes them an accessible option compared to other brands on the market. They are an effective alternative for those seeking quick and economical throat relief.

| Mercadona

They are available in the candy and gum section of all Mercadona stores, making them easy to purchase at any time. As they are a high-demand product in winter, it is recommended to ensure you find them in the supermarket before they run out.

To preserve their freshness and properties, it is advisable to store them in a cool, dry place. This way, their effectiveness and refreshing taste remain intact, ideal for combating cold symptoms in a simple and practical way.

Prices and offers updated on 02/05/2025. They may be subject to changes or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes