Lidl leaves customers speechless with its fashion invention: Ikea, against the ropes

With the cold and rain, drying clothes indoors becomes a challenge. Lidl offers a practical solution with its bathtub clothes dryer, now available at an unbelievable price. This accessory is ideal for optimizing space in the home and facilitating the drying of small garments without occupying common areas.

Why this Lidl clothes dryer stands out

This dryer features a drying line length of 10 meters, enough for a full washing machine load. Its compact and adjustable design allows it to adapt to different positions, making it easy to use in bathtubs of various sizes. The flexible joints and non-slip feet ensure a secure placement without the risk of scratches on the bathtub surface.

Made of coated steel, the dryer offers durability and corrosion resistance, ensuring a long service life. Its approximate dimensions are 71 x 5.5 x 67 cm, which makes it easy to store when not in use. Additionally, its assembly is simple and requires no additional tools.

One of the advantages of this dryer is its versatility. It can be used not only in the bathtub but also in other areas of the home where additional space is needed for drying clothes. Its foldable design allows it to be easily stored in small spaces, such as closets or behind doors.

Lidl's bathtub clothes dryer is an excellent option for those seeking a practical and economical solution for indoor clothes drying, especially in homes with limited space. Its reduced price makes it an accessible alternative to improve daily household tasks.

Benefits of using Lidl's bathtub clothes dryer

Using this dryer allows you to take advantage of the bathtub space, avoiding occupying other areas of the house with traditional clotheslines. This is especially useful in small apartments or situations where space is limited.

Being located in the bathtub, the water dripping from the clothes goes directly to the drain. This prevents moisture accumulation on other surfaces and reduces the risk of mold and bad odors. Additionally, being foldable and compact, the dryer can be easily stored when not in use, maintaining order in the home.

The coated steel structure provides stability and strength, supporting the weight of a full washing machine load without deforming. The non-slip feet and scratch-proof joints protect the bathtub surface and ensure a secure hold during use.

Additionally, being available at Lidl at a reduced price of 19.99 euros, this dryer offers an excellent quality-price ratio. It becomes a smart investment to improve the efficiency of indoor clothes drying.

