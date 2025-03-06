Taco Bell's Decision in the USA That Puts Popeyes in Serious Trouble

Taco Bell has surprised with its latest gastronomic venture. The chain, known for its innovative offerings, has launched its new crispy chicken nuggets across the United States. A move that is already making waves and could mark a turning point in the fried chicken competition.

A couple of months ago, Business Insider tried these nuggets and the result was conclusive. Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and McDonald's have reasons to worry. According to the outlet, Taco Bell's nuggets surpass the competition in flavor, texture, and quality.

Nuggets, a Product That Stands Out in the U.S. Market

The secret to the success of this new offering lies in its preparation:Taco Bell's nuggets are made with chicken breast marinated in buttermilk with jalapeño. Additionally, their breading combines breadcrumbs with tortilla pieces, achieving an extra crispy texture. During the product presentation at Taco Bell's headquarters in Irvine, California, the company made it clear that their intention was to create something different.

"This is a really premium nugget," explained Mira Leon, from the product development team. "It's not the typical chicken paste you find in some fast-food restaurants, this is much more elevated." Chef Brett Pluskalowski, from the innovation team, also compared this product with those of other brands:"This is real chicken, when you go to McDonald's, this is not what you see."

Taco Bell has gone a step further and created three sauces designed to join their nuggets, which have been a hit among those who have tried them. These are: the Jalapeño Honey Mustard, which mixes honey and spicy mustard; the Bell Sauce, which combines red chilies, garlic, onion, and tomato. The Fire Ranch, a collaboration with Hidden Valley Ranch that fuses the classic ranch sauce with Taco Bell's Fire Sauce.

A Proposal That Convinces American Experts

Taco Bell's nuggets are available in five or ten-piece servings, with prices that may vary depending on the location in the United States. Those who have tried them agree that they are juicy, crispy, and with a more sophisticated flavor than the competition.

A writer from Business Insider highlighted the quality of the product:"They are really crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside." Another journalist from the outlet commented on their experience:"I thought they would be too hard, but when I bit into them, I found tender and flavorful chicken. They are completely different from what other chains offer."

The New King of Fried Chicken in the U.S.?

The major fast-food chains have waged an intense battle in recent years with fried chicken in the United States. Now, Taco Bell joins the competition with a venture that challenges the giants of the sector.

The verdict from Business Insider is clear. Taco Bell's nuggets have left their competitors behind. KFC, Popeyes, McDonald's, and Chick-fil-A have a new rival that could change the fast-food landscape.