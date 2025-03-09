This Is the Best Burger You Can Buy at the Supermarket, According to a Nutritionist

Burgers are a classic in many people's diets, especially when looking for something quick and simple. However, they aren't always the healthiest option, especially if you choose a low-quality one. The question is, then, what is the best option you can find in supermarkets?

Nutritionist and TikTok user @adrianmuriacoach has tried several burgers from different chains and has decided which is the best. Through a detailed analysis, he has evaluated various factors that influence the quality of these products.

The Winning Burger: Organic Beef from Consum

Among all the options available in supermarkets, the organic beef burger from Consum stands out as the best option. According to Adrián, what sets it apart from others, like those from Lidl and Mercadona, is its high meat percentage, reaching an impressive 98.55%. Compared to other brands, which usually have less meat and more additives, this option offers superior quality thanks to its more natural composition.

Additionally, the Consum burger is distinguished by the simplicity of its ingredients, containing only three additives: salt, garlic, and parsley, making it a less processed option. This is especially relevant for those looking for a product without too many artificial ingredients. According to the nutritionist, this type of burger is one of the best in terms of quality.

The fat percentage in this burger is also noteworthy. With 11.1% fat, it is considered a relatively low-fat option for a beef burger. This is important for those looking to maintain a more balanced diet without giving up the taste of a good burger.

Is the Higher Price Worth It?

One of the disadvantages mentioned is that the organic beef burger from Consum is the most expensive of all, priced at €4.19 for two units. However, the nutritionist explains that, although the price is higher, what really matters is the quality of the product. While cheaper options may be tempting, many contain more additives and less meat, reducing their nutritional value.

This type of burger is also organic, which means that the meat comes from animals raised in better conditions, according to the information provided by the company itself. Although not all consumers value this aspect, for those looking for more responsible products, this burger is an attractive option.

So, if you're looking for a burger that combines quality, taste, and adequate nutritional values, the beef burger from Consum presents itself as one of the best options available in the supermarket. While its price may be a decisive factor, many consider that the additional cost is worth it for the value it offers.