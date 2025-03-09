Urgent Statement from Citibank to All Its Customers in the United States: There Are Limits

Nowadays, speed in financial transactions is essential. In fact, Zelle has become the most used application in the United States for making payments and money transfers instantly. Since its arrival, it has revolutionized the way Americans send money, eliminating the long waiting times of traditional bank transfers.

One of the banks offering this service is Citibank, one of the most recognized financial entities in the country. Its integration with Zelle allows customers to send and receive money securely using just a phone number or an email.

Thanks to its ease of use and the speed with which payments are processed, millions of people have adopted this system as their primary payment method. However, it is essential to know the limits set by Citibank to avoid inconveniences when making transfers.

Citibank Has Limits for Those Using Zelle

In the case of Citibank, the payment limit through Zelle is $2,500 daily and $15,000 monthly. This means that, although the application allows transactions in seconds, it is important to keep these restrictions in mind. The bank asks not to exceed the maximum allowed amount to avoid any type of inconvenience.

Besides Citibank, many other banking entities have integrated Zelle into their digital platforms. Each has its own daily and monthly limits. Truist Bank, associated with the Atlanta Braves, allows sending up to $2,000 daily and $10,000 monthly.

BMO has a lower limit, with $750 daily and $5,000 monthly. Capital One offers up to $3,000 daily, although its monthly limit is not specified. Chase varies between $500 and $10,000 daily, depending on the user's account type.

Discover Bank allows transfers of up to $600 daily. First Bank sets a limit of $1,000 daily and $3,500 monthly. Others, like TD Bank, allow transfers of $1,000 daily and between $5,000 and $10,000 monthly.

Limits Must Be Respected When Making Transactions

If you use Zelle with any of these banks, it is important to know these limits to avoid problems when making a transaction. In case you need to send larger amounts, it is best to contact the bank directly. Both Citibank and the others have customer service available to solve any questions.

Despite these restrictions, Zelle remains one of the most efficient tools for sending money immediately in the United States. By knowing the rules of each bank, you can make the most of this service without inconveniences.