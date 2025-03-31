Confirmed: Joan Font and Bonpreu Make a Decision That Delights Thousands of Customers

Joan Font is one of the most recognized entrepreneurs in Catalonia. It's no wonder, as the leader of the Bonpreu and Esclat supermarkets has reasons to celebrate. Shoppers' trust in the chain is increasing, and therefore, the company's growth is as well.

That's why Joan Font is happy after confirming what will delight many customers. Far from being satisfied with what he has, the entrepreneur is determined to keep growing. This way, the company continues to rise, and it's increasingly common to find one of its stores throughout the territory.

Now, Grup Bon Preu continues to expand its network of establishments with the opening of a new Esclat hypermarket in Castellar del Vallès. The new store will be located between the B-124 road and Suiza Street and is expected to start operating by the end of the year. This opening adds to others planned by the company in different Catalan localities.

The Expansion of Joan Font's Empire

Other Catalan localities that will see new stores of Joan Font's company open are Cunit, l'Ametlla de Mar, Badalona, Mollerussa, and Palafolls. Likewise, the chain also plans to open eight new service stations, probably located next to its hypermarkets. Bon Preu's expansion is part of a sustained growth strategy.

In 2024, the company invested 79 million euros in the opening of nine new establishments, which caused more than 300 jobs. Just in December of last year, Bon Preu opened four supermarkets after an investment of 50 million euros, thus consolidating its presence in the food distribution sector in Catalonia.

Currently, Bon Preu has a network of 215 establishments, distributed in nearly 140 Bonpreu supermarkets, 60 Esclat hypermarkets, and 15 minimarkets. It also operates more than 60 gas stations and serves about five million customers through its online portal. The upcoming opening in Castellar del Vallès responds to the company's strategy of expanding its presence in localities with growing demand.

Bonpreu's Winning Option

In recent years, Castellar del Vallès has seen the arrival of several food distribution chains. Among them, Ametller Origen, another Catalan supermarket brand that is thriving wherever it goes. This way, the Barcelona locality is becoming one of the hotspots for new openings in recent months.

With the arrival of Esclat, the inhabitants of Castellar del Vallès will have a new option for their shopping. All of this expands competition and offers more alternatives for products and prices. The new hypermarket is expected to generate local employment and contribute to the economic dynamism of the area.