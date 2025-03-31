Walmart Confirms the Most Demanded News in the United States: It's Finally Here!

Walmart, the largest retail store in the USA, has shifted its offerings by including top-level beauty products on its shelves. Historically known for offering low-priced products, the chain is now betting on incorporating high-end brands, aiming to enhance the shopping experience and attract a more demanding audience.

A New Beauty Category at Walmart

The incorporation of top-level beauty brands at Walmart marks a significant change in its strategy. The store, which was previously known for its economical offerings, now provides products from renowned brands like La Roche-Posay, Buxom, Tizo, and FHI Heat. These products range from skincare to beauty tools, such as hair dryers and straighteners.

Walmart's goal with this new category is to increase customer satisfaction by offering them exclusive and high-quality products. This is also aimed at improving the store's profitability by expanding its top-level product offerings. With this strategy, Walmart seeks not only to attract more consumers but also to strengthen its presence in a competitive market.

Growth Strategy and Expansion of Premium Brands

Vinima Shekhar, Walmart's Vice President of Beauty Merchandising, explained in a statement that customers have replied positively to the inclusion of premium beauty products in the stores. "Since we launched our first selection, we have seen great acceptance from our customers," Shekhar commented. Additionally, the Vice President highlighted that Walmart has worked to identify the most demanded brands by consumers.

Thanks to its Marketplace, Walmart has also managed to introduce new beauty brands into its offerings, such as Cosrx, T3, and Beachwaver. Brands like L'ange and Victoria's Secret have seen a double-digit increase in their sales since their launch last summer. Additionally, T3 has recorded a triple-digit growth, showing the success of this new top-level bet.

The Impact of top-level Brands in the Beauty Market

With the introduction of premium brands on its shelves, Walmart seeks to capture the attention of those consumers looking for high-end beauty products. The strategy aims to cover a broader spectrum of needs, from the most accessible products to top-level ones, offering customers a more complete shopping experience.

This change in Walmart's offerings is a clear response to current market trends, where consumers seek quality and exclusivity. With the increasing demand for top-level cosmetics and personal care products, Walmart positions itself as a strong competitor.