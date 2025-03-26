Cold Water Shock for El Corte Inglés Customers: An Unexpected News

El Corte Inglés is one of the most important retail chains in Spain. Its department stores receive thousands of customers every day, and its online platform has gained much popularity. However, a recent data breach has caused great concern among its users.

The problem has been confirmed by the company itself, which reported unauthorized access to its information database. Although they claim to have taken measures, the incident has put their consumers' sensitive information at risk. Now, many are wondering what they can do to protect themselves.

| El Corte Inglés

A Breach That Already Worries Many

On March 3, El Corte Inglés reported that it had been the victim of a cyberattack, with cybercriminals accessing identifying and contact data of its consumers. Among the leaked information are names, surnames, email addresses, and phone numbers. Customer card numbers used for purchases in the chain were also compromised.

Different specialized media have revealed that this database is already for sale on hacking forums. A user of one of these platforms claims to have obtained about 12 million records. For 15,000 euros, anyone could access this information, which represents a significant risk.

Cybercriminals often use this data to commit fraud and scams. In many cases, those affected are unaware that their personal details have been used until they receive suspicious charges or attempts to access their accounts. Therefore, it is essential for customers to take precautions as soon as possible.

| Getty Images de Melpomenem, Natee Meepian's Images, en.e-noticies.cat

How to Protect Yourself Against This Type of Attack

Cybersecurity specialists have given several recommendations to minimize the risk. One of the most important measures is to change the password of the email linked to the El Corte Inglés account. Experts advise using secure passwords that combine uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

Another suggestion is to be alert to suspicious activity in bank accounts or payment platforms. If any fraud attempt is detected, it is advisable to contact the financial institution immediately. Additionally, it is important not to respond to suspicious emails requesting personal information.

| Europa Press

From El Corte Inglés they have assured that they have already taken measures to strengthen security and prevent new attacks. However, the stolen data continues to circulate on the Internet, so the best protection is each user's caution.

Cybercrimes have increased in recent years, and this type of breach can have serious consequences. It is important for users to be aware of the risks and take measures to protect their personal details. Acting quickly can prevent major problems.