Absolute Euphoria Among Bank of America Customers: Up to $300, That Easy

Bank of America has launched a promotion that is causing a sensation among its customers. The entity offers a $300 gift to those who open one of these accounts and meet certain conditions. This deal has caused a very positive reaction among users, who see in this offer a unique opportunity.

Unexpected Promotion from Bank of America

If you open a new personal checking account at Bank of America and meet the established requirements, you will receive a $300 bonus. This promotion is available until May 31, 2025, so it is important to act quickly to qualify.

To participate in this promotion, you must open one of the following personal checking accounts: Bank of America Advantage SafeBalance Banking®, Advantage Plus Banking®, or Advantage Relationship Banking®. It is important to note that the Bank of America Advantage SafeBalance Banking® account for Family Banking is not eligible for this offer.

What Are the Conditions to Receive the $300 Bonus?

This offer represents an excellent opportunity for new Bank of America customers, and customers can take advantage of the bank's mobile app. It offers real-time alerts, virtual financial assistance, and the ability to easily lock and unlock the debit card. To qualify and receive the $300 gift, you must meet the following requirements:

Open a new eligible personal checking account through Bank of America's online platform before May 31.

Set up and receive direct deposits totaling at least $2,000 in the account within 90 days of opening. A qualified direct deposit includes regular income such as salary, pension, or Social Security benefits.

Once these conditions are met, Bank of America will attempt to deposit the bonus into your account within 60 days. The account must be open and in good standing until the date the bonus payment is made.

Important Notes from Bank of America

Before taking advantage of this promotion, keep the following aspects in mind. The offer is aimed at new customers. Those who have been owners or co-owners of a Bank of America personal checking account in the last 12 months are not eligible.

When opening the account online, you may need to use a specific promotional code. Be sure to verify this information on Bank of America's official website to ensure your eligibility for the bonus. The value of the bonus may be considered taxable income, and it is advisable to consult with a tax advisor to understand the implications.