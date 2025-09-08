Cold shower for T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T: nobody holds back in America

The three major phone carriers in the United States, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T, have dominated the market for years. However, a new survey has just sent a message they can't ignore. Millions of users are seriously considering leaving these companies, and the main reason is clear: price.

For a long time, the major companies have offered comprehensive packages, solid coverage, and access to the latest technologies. However, more and more Americans believe those benefits don't make up for the high monthly fees.

In fact, a recent survey conducted to analyze interest in mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) reveals clear conclusions. Thirteen percent of users would switch companies immediately if they were offered a cheaper plan. Forty-five percent say they'd at least seriously consider it.

| Google Maps, Dean Drobot, en.e-noticies.cat

Hard blow for T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon

This represents a hard blow for Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, as it shows a loss of loyalty among their customers. Many feel these companies have raised prices without proportionally improving service. Although they remain the most recognized in the country, the search for more affordable alternatives is growing rapidly.

One of the most striking findings from the survey is that users are no longer looking for a traditional brand. Even when they were presented with the idea of MVNOs linked to influencers or celebrities, most replied that they weren't that interested in the public figure. They mainly focused on the real benefits being offered.

This shows that consumer trust is no longer tied to the company's name. They focus on the value for money of the service they receive.

However, there are also certain concerns. When they were asked what their main fear was about switching to an MVNO, the most common answer wasn't the influencer's ideology or the brand. It's something much more basic: service reliability.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Изображения пользователя Yevhen, T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon

Concerns about coverage, speed, and stability remain a priority for those considering making the switch. Another interesting finding is that only 23% of respondents believe MVNOs can match the quality of major companies like AT&T or Verizon. However, younger generations, especially Generation Z, were much more open to trying new options.

The warning has been given, it's clear: Americans are ready to switch if they're presented with a better option. Now, it's up to the major carriers to step up and offer real solutions before the customer exodus becomes a reality.