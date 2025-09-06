The product your home can't go without this fall arrives at Sam's Club and costs $13.

Autumn is a time when we want our home to feel cozy and full of details that highlight the season. Changing small decorative elements can completely transform the atmosphere of your house. Practical and aesthetic accessories become essential during this season.

Among the new arrivals at Sam's Club is an item that combines style and functionality, perfect for welcoming your guests with an autumnal touch. It's the Member's Mark Harvest Coir Doormat, available for just $12.97. This doormat comes in four different designs that reflect the spirit of autumn and is designed to last for years.

| Sam's Club

An easy-to-keep product designed to last

This doormat from Sam's Club is made with 100% natural coir fibers and a durable vinyl backing, which ensures durability and resistance. Its printed design includes unique textures that add personality and warmth to the entrance of any house. The models include "Enter if you dare," "Fall sweet fall," "Grateful," and "Hello autumn," allowing you to choose the one that best matches your decor.

In addition to its aesthetics, the doormat includes a non-slip backing that ensures it stays in place. This makes it a safe option for any front door, especially if it's covered. It doesn't require assembly, so you just need to place it and start enjoying its functionality and style right away.

Cleaning this doormat from Sam's Club is simple, which makes it practical for everyday use. You just need to shake it to remove dirt and, if desired, you can vacuum it for a deeper clean. To extend its lifespan, it's recommended to place it in a covered entryway and avoid leaving it in standing water for long periods.

| Sam's Club

Its size of 36 in. long by 23 in. wide (91.4 cm x 58.4 cm) and a thickness of 0.59 in. (1.5 cm) makes it large enough to cover the entryway and comfortable to use. With a weight of 7.26 lbs. (3.29 kg), it's manageable and easy to place. Thanks to its combination of materials and design, this doormat is an investment that adds both aesthetic and functional value to any home during autumn.

This item from Sam's Club shows that details make the difference in seasonal decor. A doormat not only protects the interior of your home from dust and dirt, but also offers a warm welcome to your guests. With its affordable price and variety of models, the Member's Mark Harvest Coir Doormat stands out as an essential accessory for any house this autumn.

With its style, durability, and ease of maintenance, it becomes a practical and decorative option. It not only keeps the entryway clean, but also adds a touch of personality and cheer to any home. Without a doubt, it's one of those purchases that combine aesthetics, utility, and good value.