The Chinese Restaurant That Directly Threatens KFC and Other American Brands

In the world of fast food restaurants, McDonald's and KFC have been the major dominators. However, Chinese brands are starting to challenge them. Alan Song, a Chinese venture capitalist, believes that restaurants like Lao Xiang Ji or Babi Food can become the new giants in the sector.

Why Chinese Restaurants Can Compete with KFC?

Alan Song is the founder of Harvest Capital, an investment firm focused on the consumer sector. His name has gone around the world after being on the cover of Forbes China magazine in December 2024.

| KFC

Forbes reports that Song has invested in companies he believes have the potential to challenge McDonald's and KFC globally. He says that the Chinese can create their own brands and compete worldwide. According to him, Chinese entrepreneurs will also own outstanding brands, just like Western brands.

Harvest Capital's Approach

Harvest Capital has invested in several Chinese restaurant chains, with LXJ International being one of the most prominent. This fast-food chain currently has 1,400 stores across the country. Song mentioned that Harvest was the first investor in LXJ in 2018, and the firm owns 5% of the shares. The chain is in the process of listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which represents a great growth opportunity for the company.

According to Forbes magazine, another key investment was in Xiaocaiyuan, a chain that has increased its value by 25%. Additionally, Harvest Capital has also invested in Eastroc, an energy drink company. This has caused more than one billion dollars in profits for the firm.

| McDonalds

The Key to Success: Learning from the Giants

Song is inspired by international chains that have achieved global expansion, like McDonald's and KFC. For him, the key to success is standardization and efficiency in the supply chain. McDonald's and KFC have expanded worldwide because they offer quality and consistent products. Song believes that Chinese companies are learning to do the same.

Although Japan has successful fast-food chains like Yoshinoya, Song believes that China has the potential to do even better. Chinese brands, by learning to standardize their products, will be able to compete with the fast-food giants, Song assures.

The Future of Chinese Restaurants in the Global Market

China is undergoing a transformation from a productive society to a consumer society. This is opening new opportunities for local companies. Song thinks that consumer spending in China will increase even more, allowing local brands to grow and expand globally.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

In his opinion, companies that focus on offering high-quality products at affordable prices will succeed not only in China but also in other countries. With a focus on quality and efficiency, Chinese brands have the potential to challenge KFC, McDonald's, and other international giants.

Harvest Capital and Its Global Expansion

Harvest Capital is at a key stage of international expansion. The firm already has a presence in markets like the United States, Japan, and Singapore. Song believes that Chinese brands have the potential to compete globally and that Harvest Capital will be an important part of that change.

Song also points out that China has the potential to become a global leader in consumption. Chinese companies are learning from best practices and can compete with the world's largest brands. Harvest Capital is ready to help those brands expand outside of China and face international giants.