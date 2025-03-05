The Product That Leaves Popeyes Speechless Arrives at Costco: Americans Prefer It

Costco has found a way to compete with Popeyes in the chicken product market. The supermarket giant has launched its own version of frozen chicken nuggets, which are becoming a hit in the United States. Its product, the lightly breaded chicken breast chunks from the Kirkland Signature brand, has quickly captured consumers' attention.

| Instagram, @costco

Costco Takes on Popeyes and KFC

The main advantage of these Costco chicken chunks over Popeyes is their convenience. Unlike fast-food restaurants, Costco offers a four-pound package for $14.99, making it much more economical in the long run. Additionally, the chicken comes frozen, allowing consumers to have it on hand to enjoy at any time.

Kirkland Signature chicken chunks are easy to prepare. You only need to bake them for a few minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit to get a crispy and tasty product. This has made Costco's chicken a popular option among families looking for quick and economical meals.

The Flavor and Texture That Stand Out

What has made this chicken so popular is its texture and flavor. Unlike other frozen chicken nuggets, these chunks have a light and crispy breading that is neither thick nor rubbery. The chicken is juicy inside and cooks perfectly in the oven without losing its tenderness. Additionally, the seasoning is not too intense, allowing it to be easily incorporated into other recipes.

Consumers have commented that this chicken is ideal for making dishes like wraps or salads. One favorite is the crispy wrap with avocado, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Others prefer to make a Caesar salad with the chicken chunks, adding a crunchy and tasty touch.

Costco vs. Popeyes: Competition in the Chicken Market

Although Popeyes is famous for its fried chicken and chicken sandwich, Costco has managed to attract consumers with a product that is easy to prepare at home. The convenience of having quality chicken available in the freezer has led many people to opt for Costco's option. For some, it's much better than going to a fast-food restaurant.

Additionally, the cost of Popeyes products can be higher than that of Costco's frozen chicken chunks. A meal for several people at Popeyes can easily cost more than $20. In contrast, a package of frozen chicken from Costco offers a more affordable and versatile option.

An Ideal Product for Families

One of the reasons Costco's chicken chunks have gained popularity is their value for money. With a 4 lb. bag at $14.99, families can enjoy a homemade meal at a low price. Additionally, the product's versatility makes it suitable for different dishes. This kind of convenience has attracted parents, especially those with young children, who prefer to have quick and tasty options on hand.