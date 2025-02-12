Madness at Carrefour: The Luxury Set That Has Customers Going Crazy Finally Arrives

Carrefour has launched an irresistible offer for cooking enthusiasts and vintage design lovers. This pack includes two essential appliances that are not only practical but also add a touch of nostalgia and elegance to your kitchen. With a design inspired by the classics of yesteryear, these appliances are designed for those who seek to combine functionality and aesthetics in their home.

A Pack That Surprises With Its Design

Right now, you can find at Carrefour a pack that is more than just appliances; they are decoration for your kitchen. They have such an attractive design that you'll even feel sorry to use them. It consists of a kettle and a toaster.

The 1.7-liter retro kettle is a teapot and water boiler that stands out for its vintage design and efficiency. Capable of heating up to 1.7 liters (0.45 gal) of water in just 3 minutes, it is ideal for quickly preparing infusions, coffees, or any hot beverage. Additionally, it features a safety system that turns off the kettle if it runs out of water, ensuring safe use at all times.

| Carrefour

Made with BPA-free and other non-toxic materials, this kettle ensures that the water you use for your drinks is free of harmful substances. Its retro design is not only attractive but also functional, perfectly adapting to any kitchen style. With a capacity of 1.7 liters (0.45 gal), it is perfect for families or those who enjoy having guests at home.

This kettle is not only a useful tool in the kitchen but also serves as a decorative element. Its vintage style adds a touch of elegance and nostalgia, making it a standout piece in your culinary space. Additionally, its compact design allows it to easily integrate into any corner of the kitchen without taking up too much space.

Carrefour Helps You Toast Bread With Style

The small retro toaster is another essential component of this pack, with XL slots, allowing you to toast wider slices of bread. It includes a bread auto-lift system, making it easy to remove the toasts once they're ready. Additionally, it features three toasting programs: defrost, reheat, and cancel, offering versatility and convenience in its use.

With six power levels, you can adjust the degree of toasting according to your preference, ensuring that each slice has the texture and flavor you prefer. Its retro design and style are intended to not only provide functionality but also to stand out in your kitchen with its own personality. This appliance not only fulfills its function but also adds a touch of style and elegance to your culinary space.

| Carrefour

The combination of these two appliances in your kitchen not only improves efficiency in preparing your drinks and food. It also transforms the environment, adding a unique and cozy style. The vintage design of both appliances creates a warm and nostalgic atmosphere, perfect for enjoying your moments in the kitchen.

With a discounted price of 62.95 euros, this vintage pack from Carrefour offers excellent value for money. You are not only acquiring high-quality and design appliances but also investing in the decoration and functionality of your kitchen. This offer is a unique opportunity for those looking to add a touch of style and efficiency to their home without compromising the budget.

Prices and offers updated on 02/12/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes