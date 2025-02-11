Walmart and Costco have the best canned tuna in their stores, a staple food in many kitchens. It is used to prepare salads, sandwiches, or more elaborate dishes like croquettes and pasta with garlic. However, with so many options in the supermarket, choosing the best brand is not easy.

To clear up doubts, three food editors were consulted about their preferred brand. They all agreed on the same one: Safe Catch, recommending its purchase at Costco, according to Simply Recipes.

Walmart and Costco Have This Brand

Safe Catch is not only available at Costco. It can also be purchased at Walmart and Trader Joe's. These chains offer the brand, allowing consumers to access a product with quality certifications.

The price of Safe Catch is higher than other popular brands, but experts assure that it is worth it. Its mercury control process and sustainability certifications justify the cost difference.

Safe Catch: The Tuna Recommended by Experts

Jennifer Zyman, editor of Food & Wine, explained that she prefers Safe Catch over other brands. She stated that, although she sometimes buys Fishwife as a top-level, her daily choice is Safe Catch. She considers it a sustainable option with low mercury content.

Megan Scott, editor of Simply Recipes, also prefers this brand. She mentioned that when she buys tuna at Costco, she avoids the popular Kirkland brand. Instead, she chooses Safe Catch containers, which stand out for their navy blue and yellow label.

Canned tuna is a frequently consumed product. Therefore, choosing a trusted brand is key for many families.

A Safe and Sustainable Tuna

Safe Catch is the only brand that tests every tuna to ensure low mercury levels. This metal can be harmful to children, pregnant women, and the elderly, so control is essential.

Their products are certified by the Marine Stewardship Council and are part of the Ocean Wise program. Additionally, they follow the recommendations of the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch, which promotes responsible fish consumption.

Stacie Billis, food editor and podcast host, highlighted another key point. She explained that Safe Catch is ideal for those looking for tuna with low mercury content. Additionally, its flavor is excellent, especially in its water version.

Quality Tuna for Any Recipe

Canned tuna is not only practical but also a good source of protein. It can be used in quick recipes, like sandwiches or salads, but also in more elaborate dishes.

Experts agree that Safe Catch offers a safe, sustainable, and good-tasting option. Now it's just a matter of trying it in a favorite recipe and enjoying high-quality canned tuna.