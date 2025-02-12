Happiness Arrives at Mercadona with the New Product That Makes All Your Dinners Easier: 2 Euros

Mercadona never ceases to surprise its customers with innovative products that make daily life easier and, above all, offer delicious options. Its butcher section has always stood out for offering fresh and tasty products and constant novelties. They have launched a new alternative for those looking for a different and more flavorful touch in their dishes.

A New Very Tasty Chicken Version

Mercadona's spicy breaded chicken breasts have a unique flavor, with a crispy breading that perfectly combines with the spicy touch. This recipe has been designed for lovers of intense flavors, providing a different taste experience than we are used to. Thanks to the touch of spices, the breading not only has flavor but also a crunchy texture that makes every bite a delight.

Each package contains 12.7 oz. (360 grams) of product, which equals four units of breaded breasts. The preparation is simple and quick, making them ideal for days when there isn't much time to cook. You will only need to fry or cook them to taste, and they will be ready to serve, offering a convenient option without compromising flavor.

| Mercadona

The price of these spicy breaded chicken breasts is 2.80 euros, making them an economical alternative compared to other similar products on the market. This quality-price ratio allows you to enjoy a tasty and different dish without affecting the family budget. The affordable price makes this option accessible to everyone, without sacrificing quality or flavor.

The versatility of this product is another of its strong points. These spicy breaded chicken breasts can be joined by a wide variety of side dishes, from salads to rice or French fries. They can even be used to make sandwiches or wraps, adapting to various culinary needs and preferences.

Delicious and Affordable for the Whole Family

The incorporation of spicy breaded chicken breasts into Mercadona's offerings is an excellent option for those looking for a tasty and different alternative for daily meals. In addition to their unique flavor, these breasts offer high quality in every bite, thanks to their ingredients and the preparation process that ensures their flavor and texture.

The possibility of enjoying a product like this, which combines quick preparation and a delicious taste, is an advantage for those who need easy options for their meals. Whether for a quick weekday meal or a more formal family meal. These spicy breaded chicken breasts are a wise choice that satisfies all tastes.

| Mercadona

The spicy touch also makes them perfect for those who enjoy more intense flavors. While it is not an extremely spicy product, the touch of spices is noticeable enough to give the breasts a distinct flavor that sets them apart. This feature has won over those looking for something bolder in their food without being too strong.

With the quality that Mercadona always offers in its products and competitive pricing, these spicy breaded chicken breasts position themselves as one of the most attractive options in the supermarket. Thanks to their accessibility and flavor, they are quickly becoming one of the most popular novelties among customers, adding a spicy touch to fast food options.

Prices and offers updated on 02/12/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes