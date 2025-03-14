Carrefour Surprises with the Appliance That Does It All: A Sensation

Carrefour knows that more and more people are looking to simplify their daily kitchen tasks without losing the quality of their dishes. Thanks to innovation, kitchen robots have become an essential tool for those who enjoy cooking but don't have time to deal with lengthy processes. Carrefour has an option that promises to transform the way you cook.

31 Functions to Ease Your Cooking

This innovative kitchen robot from Carrefour has 31 integrated functions that make it unique in its category. From basic functions like cutting, grinding, and kneading to more advanced processes like steaming, making yogurt, or even slow cooking. The variety of functions allows you to create all kinds of recipes, from starters to desserts, without having to resort to other kitchen utensils.

| Carrefour

The digital LCD screen makes it easy to use, allowing you to adjust the speed (up to 12 levels) and the temperature, which ranges from 86°F to 248°F (30°C to 120°C). Additionally, it has a timer of up to 90 minutes, ideal for adapting to different types of cooking and recipes. The robot also includes a "self-cleaning" function for added convenience and a DIY button, allowing you to program your own custom function for quick access.

This multifunctional robot also incorporates a recipe book with 200 recipes, providing inspiration for your daily dishes. You can experiment with new recipes or adapt the ones you like best, ensuring there's always something delicious on your table. The options are practically limitless thanks to its ability to pulverize, grate, whip, and much more.

Carrefour Offers You Everything You Need in One Device

The robot not only stands out for its versatility but also for its design aimed at offering safety and stability. Its base features suction cups that provide greater fixation during use, preventing unwanted movements. Additionally, the safety protection system ensures that the robot only operates when the jug and accessories are correctly placed, minimizing any risk.

The robot also includes a stainless steel jug with a capacity of 3.7 qt. (3.5 liters) that allows you to make large quantities of food in one batch. Additionally, the 2-level steamer and integrated scale make the recipe preparation process even simpler and more precise. All this makes it an ideal robot for those seeking efficiency in their kitchen.

| Carrefour

Another important aspect is the ease of cleaning. All the robot's accessories are dishwasher safe, ensuring that after each use, cleaning is quick and easy. This makes the robot a perfect option for those who want to enjoy cooking without having to spend much time on cleaning.

The Carrefour robot is sold at a price of 310.99 euros, a very competitive cost for all the functions it offers. With this kitchen robot, Carrefour has managed to offer a high-quality product at an affordable price. This allows cooking enthusiasts to have an advanced tool without compromising their budget.

