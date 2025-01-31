Last call at Carrefour: the best product for resting, at clearance prices

Carrefour has launched an offer that's hard to ignore on one of its most complete and technological memory foam mattresses. Until Sunday, customers can find it with a discount that makes it an unbeatable option for improving rest. Thanks to its high-quality materials and reversible design, the mattress adapts to different needs and sleep styles, ensuring comfort.

Carrefour slashes the price of a great mattress

This mattress, which previously had a price of 415 euros, is now available for only 166 euros. This represents a discount of more than 60%. This discount makes it one of the most outstanding offers of the season in Carrefour's rest section.

The DROM Borno, with dimensions of 150x190 cm, features i-gel polyurethane technology, providing exceptional comfort in any position. Its reversible design allows you to choose between two levels of firmness, offering a completely personalized rest experience.

Another of its strong points is the padding with 3 cm of hyperelastic, which improves ventilation and allows air to circulate better, preventing heat buildup. Additionally, its soft latex layer provides an enveloping sensation that promotes muscle relaxation and deep rest.

In addition to its comfort, this mattress stands out for its lightweight, making it easy to transport and install in any bedroom. It's an ideal option for those looking to renew their rest with a high-quality mattress without having to make a large outlay.

Optimal rest at the best price at Carrefour

The design of the DROM Borno mattress combines state-of-the-art materials with a structure that adapts to the body. This way, it provides balanced support for the spine. This helps reduce pressure on key points like the back, shoulders, and hips, improving the quality of rest.

Thanks to its i-gel polyurethane technology, this mattress maintains an optimal temperature throughout the night, preventing excess heat. This is especially beneficial for those who have light sleep or tend to move during the night.

The ability to choose between two levels of firmness makes it a versatile option. It's ideal both for those looking for a softer mattress and for those who prefer firmer support. This mattress is designed to adjust to each user's preferences, ensuring restorative rest.

With this spectacular discount, Carrefour allows its customers to access a high-end mattress at a price well below the usual. From 415 euros to 166 euros, a unique opportunity to renew rest with the best quality and at the best price.

