Confirmed: Mercadona issues a warning about one of the most sought-after products

In recent days, a Mercadona customer has expressed concern on social media about the absence of one of their sliced breads. This product, one of the best sellers in the bakery section of the chain, has disappeared from the shelves of many stores. In reply to the inquiry, Mercadona has replied to explain what is happening.

This is the missing sliced bread at Mercadona

The 460-gram white sliced bread is one of Mercadona's most economical options. Priced at 0.85 euros per package, each bag contains 16 slices, making it an affordable option for daily use. Its fluffy texture and neutral taste make it perfect for both breakfasts and preparing sandwiches or toast.

| Mercadona

This bread is characterized by its packaging that keeps it fresh for several days. It is a very versatile product, ideal for pairing with sweet or savory ingredients. Additionally, its 460-gram format is preferred by those looking for a balanced amount without the bread losing quality over time.

Mercadona hasn't specified the exact reason for the shortage, but has insisted that the problem is temporary. Customers who regularly consume it will have to wait until distribution normalizes. However, the chain has assured that they are already working to solve the issue.

Meanwhile, those who need an alternative can opt for other types of sliced bread available in the chain's stores. Mercadona has a varied catalog that adapts to different tastes and needs.

Other sliced bread options at Mercadona

For those who prefer a healthier option, Mercadona offers its whole grain sliced bread with no added sugars. This bread, with a higher fiber content, is a more balanced alternative for those seeking a healthier consumption without sacrificing taste. Additionally, it has the texture of traditional sliced bread.

Another option available in the chain's supermarkets is the crustless sliced bread, ideal for preparing lighter sandwiches. There is also the family format, with a greater number of slices for those who need to stock up with a larger quantity.

| Mercadona

In the bakery section, Mercadona also offers special breads like 100% oat sliced bread or brioche bread. These options are perfect for those looking to vary their diet with new flavors and textures. These products are available in different formats and prices, adapting to different types of consumers.

While the 460-gram white sliced bread becomes available again, customers can explore these alternatives and find new options. Mercadona continues to update its bakery offerings to meet consumer demand and ensure a varied assortment in all its stores.

Prices and offers updated on 02/02/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes