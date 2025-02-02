Lidl's 1 euro solution to keep your bathroom sparkling: arrives tomorrow

Lidl continues to expand its catalog of home products with functional and accessible solutions. Starting tomorrow, a bathroom squeegee arrives in its stores, promising to make cleaning shower screens and windows effortless. Its compact design and hook for hanging it on the shower wall make it a must-have for bathroom maintenance.

This is Lidl's squeegee

This bathroom squeegee from Lidl is designed with rubber lips that ensure effective cleaning without leaving marks or residues. It is ideal for removing water and soap buildup on glass screens, preventing lime formation and keeping them always shiny. Additionally, its design allows it to be used on windows and other smooth surfaces.

It is available in two colors: blue and white, allowing you to choose the one that best matches the bathroom decor. Its lightweight, 95 grams (3.35 ounces), makes it easy to handle and use daily. Additionally, its dimensions of 21.7 x 26.6 cm (8.54 x 10.47 inches) make it compact and easy to store without taking up too much space.

| Lidl

One of its most practical features is its hook for hanging on the shower wall, allowing you to always have it at hand. Additionally, its assembly is very simple and requires no tools, so it will be ready to use in just a few seconds.

Another highlight is its suction cup with a maximum load of 1 kg (2.2 pounds), ensuring a firm and stable hold on smooth surfaces. Thanks to this, it stays in place without falling, avoiding clutter in the bathroom.

The uses you can give the squeegee

Daily use of Lidl's squeegee on shower screens helps prevent lime and dirt buildup. Using it after each shower prevents difficult-to-remove stains from forming. This way, it prolongs the useful life of the glass and reduces the need for harsh chemical products.

It is also an excellent option for cleaning windows and mirrors, removing excess moisture and ensuring a streak-free finish. Its ergonomic design allows for a comfortable grip, making cleaning quick and easy.

| Lidl

Another advantage is that it helps keep the bathroom drier, reducing moisture buildup and preventing mold formation. By removing accumulated water on screens and glass surfaces, it improves the overall hygiene of the bathroom.

With a price of 1.99 euros, this squeegee becomes an economical and efficient option for home cleaning. Lidl continues to bet on practical products that facilitate daily tasks and improve comfort at home.

