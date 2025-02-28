Usps Takes Drastic Measures and Announces Major Changes in Few Weeks

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced a series of changes in its delivery standards and operations. These measures, which will take effect on April 1, aim to ensure its financial stability and avoid a potential government bailout. With accumulated losses of over $100 billion since 2007, the agency urgently needs to cut costs.

A Plan to Save Billions

According to the USPS, the changes will allow for savings of $36 billion over the next decade. In the last fiscal year alone, the entity reported a deficit of $9.5 billion. The situation has led the outgoing Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, to issue a stern warning. Without significant adjustments, the organization could face its demise in its current form.

“We must implement the new standards and the operational initiatives aligned with them. We'll be in a better position to achieve the goals of our modernization plans. We will be able to create a high-performing and financially sustainable organization,” DeJoy explained in a statement issued on February 26.

Adjustments in Delivery Times

One of the main changes will affect the delivery times of first-class mail, periodicals, and packages. Seventy-five percent of first-class mail will maintain its current timelines, while 14% will be delivered faster. However, 11% will experience delays. Even so, the agency assures that all mail in this category will still be delivered within a maximum of five business days.

Another significant change will be the implementation of a new zip code system. Currently, regional identification uses three digits, but starting in April it will include five. This adjustment will allow for greater precision in deliveries, especially in rural areas.

Additionally, a three-phase mail tracking system will be introduced. This will allow users to know the status of their shipments more accurately and improve confidence in the service.

Impact on Logistics and Operations

The USPS will also make changes in how its employees handle deliveries. Now, workers will be able to leave the facilities earlier and cover greater distances. The agency hopes this strategy will optimize service reliability and increase revenue in less accessible areas.

Meanwhile, the savings plan includes reductions in transportation, mail processing, and real estate. The goal is to modernize the operational structure without significantly affecting the service.

An Uncertain Future for the USPS

The reforms come at a critical time for the Postal Service. Former President Donald Trump has expressed interest in integrating the agency into the Department of Commerce, which would place it under executive control. In an interview with Newsweek, he stated: “We want to have a postal service that works well and doesn't lose massive amounts of money. And we're considering doing that.”

The USPS faces one of the greatest challenges in its history. Its ability to adapt will determine whether it can continue operating independently or if it will need government intervention. With over two centuries of existence, the agency seeks to remain relevant in a world where digital communication increasingly dominates the market.