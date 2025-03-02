Happiness Arrives at Mercadona: the 3-euro Invention That Takes 10 Years Off You

Taking care of the skin is an essential task to maintain a healthy and radiant face. Over time, the accumulation of oil and impurities can clog pores and lead to the appearance of blackheads. Maintaining an adequate cleansing routine is key to avoiding these problems and improving the skin's texture.

An Ally to Eliminate Impurities and Blackheads

Mercadona's pore cleansing strips are designed to extract dirt and excess oil that accumulates on the face. Thanks to their adhesive formula, they adhere to the skin and remove impurities in just a few minutes. This method is a quick and simple alternative to other deep cleansing treatments.

Each box contains six units, allowing for multiple applications and keeping the skin free of impurities for a longer time. Their regular use helps reduce the appearance of blackheads and minimize pore clogging. Additionally, it promotes smoother and more even skin without the need for aggressive treatments.

| Mercadona

Applying them is very easy and requires no complications. It is recommended to clean and moisten the area where the strip will be placed to ensure better adhesion. After a few minutes of action, it is carefully removed, eliminating the accumulated dirt on the skin.

This product is ideal for people with combination or oily skin as it helps control excess sebum. Its use is especially recommended in the nose area, although they can also be applied to other areas of the face where impurities accumulate.

An Easy-to-Use and Accessible Treatment for Everyone

Including this product in the beauty routine provides multiple benefits. Its application is quick, requires no prior preparation and the results are visible from the first use. By using it regularly, the pores remain cleaner and the skin looks smoother.

For the best results, it is recommended to use the strips once or twice a week. Frequent use helps prevent the accumulation of oil and the formation of new imperfections. Additionally, complementing them with an adequate facial cleansing will enhance their effects.

| Mercadona, Getty Images

One of the strengths of this product is its affordable price. Each box of six strips is available at Mercadona stores for 3 euros. This amount makes it an economical option within facial cleansing products.

Mercadona continues to bet on effective and accessible solutions for skin care. The facial pore cleansing strips are a practical tool for those looking to improve their cleansing routine without investing large amounts of money. Available in all their stores, this product is an ideal option to keep skin clean and fresh with ease.

Prices and offers updated on 03/02/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes