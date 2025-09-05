Burger King hits McDonald's and launches a new item in the United States for $5

Burger King never stops surprising its customers. The fast food chain has earned a reputation for listening to what consumers want. Whether by bringing back a product requested by fans or adding creations from followers themselves, it has always found a way to innovate.

Now, while McDonald’s announces their new Extra Value Meals, Burger King decides to capture all the attention with a special launch. This is a limited-time offer that combines flavor and an attractive price. The star is the MTV VMAs Meal, which will be available for $4.99, and includes a Bacon Cheeseburger, small fries, and the official drink of the event: Frozen Cotton Candy with Cloud Foam.

A combo designed for music fans

The MTV VMAs Meal arrives just in time for the MTV Video Music Awards celebration, according to AllRecipes. Customers will be able to enjoy it while watching performances by their favorite artists on September 7. This combo not only offers food, but also a complete experience that combines flavor and entertainment.

The Frozen Cotton Candy with Cloud Foam drink is one of the most attention-grabbing elements of the combo. It combines cotton candy and blue raspberry flavors with a cold foam that feels like drinking a cloud. This creation follows the success of the Frozen Pink Lemonade, launched last year for the 2024 VMAs, which also won over fans with its refreshing and original taste.

Many fans praise the drink for its originality, with some even asking for it to be added permanently to the menu. Burger King's response is playful, noting that they always wanted their customers to "drink a cloud." This type of interaction shows how the chain connects directly with its audience, combining innovation with fun.

This is a limited and exclusive offer for members

It's important to note that the MTV VMAs Meal will only be available from September 6 to 7 and can only be purchased by members of the Royal Perks loyalty program. Even so, joining this club is usually worth it because of the frequent promotions and gifts it offers. Although the combo is temporary, the Frozen Cotton Candy with Cloud Foam drink will continue to be available independently on the menu.

The combo represents a clear strategy to stand out from the competition. For an affordable price, customers will receive a complete menu with a special touch that no other chain offers. This combination of flavor, innovation, and a tight price attracts both young people and music lovers who are looking for something different.

With this new release, Burger King shows that it remains alert to trends and consumer demands. The chain keeps its motto of "having it your way," but also adds fun and exclusivity. Meanwhile, McDonald’s must work hard to compete with this strategic move that brings together fast food and pop culture.