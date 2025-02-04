Lidl drops the bomb: the novelty that has just arrived and surprises half of Spain

Lidl has once again surprised its customers with a new project that almost no one expected. The German supermarket chain, known for its affordable prices, has just received the green light for a project that had been on hold for years. Now, Lidl has the go-ahead to take a step that could revolutionize its stores, both in Spain and around the world.

Lidl's new project has caused a great stir among consumers. Many didn't imagine that the supermarket could venture into this area, but a court decision has cleared all doubts. Lidl has the go-ahead to open its first pub; a new project that could also come to Spain.

| Europa Press

A pub inside the supermarket, Lidl's latest

The plan of Lidl began in 2019 in Northern Ireland, specifically in the town of Dundonald, near Belfast. The company wanted to open a pub inside its supermarket, but Philip Russell, owner of several liquor stores, opposed the initiative, delaying the project for some years.

In 2020, Lidl obtained a planning permit to create a taproom inside its establishment. The idea was to partner with a bar to obtain the alcohol sales license and allocate an investment of 410,000 pounds sterling to the construction of the pub. However, Northern Ireland's legislation doesn't allow the granting of new licenses without the transfer of an existing one, which complicated its opening.

| Getty Images Pro, form and form

The legal conflict continued until recently, when a court ruled in favor of Lidl. The company managed to demonstrate that there is a lack of licensed premises in the area, which facilitated the project's approval. With this legal backing, Lidl will be able to make its idea a reality in the coming months.

This new pub will not only offer alcoholic beverages but will also feature a takeaway food area. With this combination, Lidl aims to enhance the shopping experience and attract more customers. Additionally, the company intends for the space to have a modern and cozy design, similar to traditional bars.

An innovative bet by Lidl

Lidl has shown on several occasions that it is not afraid to innovate. The German company has gone beyond the simple sale of food products and has explored new business models. With this new initiative, it seeks to attract a broader audience and differentiate itself from the competition.

| Europa Press

The chain has already tested different strategies to expand its market presence, from incorporating gourmet products to improving its takeaway food options. Now, with the opening of its first pub, Lidl could further establish itself as a versatile company capable of adapting to market trends.

This strategy, in addition to attracting new customers, could serve as a pilot test for future openings in other locations. Will incorporating bars within stores become a trend? For now, the Lidl supermarket is preparing to launch its new proposal and surprise once again.