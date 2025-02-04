Happiness arrives at Mercadona: the sweet drink you'll have every morning

Mercadona expands its range of instant coffees with an irresistible option for sweet drink lovers: caramel cappuccino. This product offers a unique experience that combines the intensity of coffee with the smoothness of caramel. It's an ideal choice for those looking for a different flavor in their daily routine.

The perfect blend for your mornings

Mercadona's caramel cappuccino presents itself as a practical and delicious solution to start the day with energy. Its preparation is simple: just add 3 or 4 teaspoons of the product into a cup, pour 150 ml of very hot milk or water, and stir vigorously. After letting the mixture sit for 30 seconds, it will be ready to enjoy.

This instant coffee comes in a 250-gram jar, allowing for multiple servings to enjoy at any time of the day. Its practical format makes it easy to store and preserve, keeping the product fresh for longer. Additionally, it allows for customization of flavor intensity according to individual preferences by adjusting the amount of product or the type of liquid used in preparation.

| Mercadona

The balance between the coffee flavor and the sweet touch of caramel makes this drink an attractive option. Especially for those who want to vary their usual coffee consumption. It's ideal for joining breakfasts, snacks, or simply enjoying a moment of indulgence throughout the day.

Additionally, being a soluble product, it doesn't require special equipment for preparation, making it accessible to everyone. Whether at home, in the office, or during a trip, Mercadona's caramel cappuccino offers a delicious coffee experience anywhere.

A flavor with many followers

Mercadona is known for offering quality products at competitive prices, and the caramel cappuccino is no exception. This delicious instant coffee is available for a price of 3 euros, representing an excellent quality-price ratio for consumers. This accessibility allows more people to enjoy a quality drink without making a significant investment.

The Hacendado brand, under which this product is marketed, is recognized for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The ingredients used in the preparation of the caramel cappuccino have been carefully selected to ensure an authentic flavor and creamy texture in every cup.

| SEASTOCK de Getty Images, Mercadona

Additionally, Mercadona offers other variants of instant cappuccino to satisfy different tastes. It includes options like the classic cappuccino and until recently the Viennese cappuccino with chocolate chips. This second option disappeared from Mercadona's stores, and customers keep asking for its return.

Mercadona's caramel cappuccino is a delicious and affordable option for those looking to add a sweet touch to their coffee routine. Its easy preparation, balanced flavor, and excellent quality-price ratio make it an ideal choice. It stands out within the range of instant coffees available on the market.

