Mercadona's perfect solution your kitchen was crying out for: only 1 euro

Mercadona knows that the dishwasher is an essential appliance in many homes, but with use, it can accumulate dirt that affects its performance. To avoid these problems, Mercadona offers a liquid machine cleaner, specifically designed to remove embedded dirt and prolong the appliance's lifespan. With regular use, this product helps keep the dishwasher in perfect condition, ensuring more effective cleaning in each wash cycle.

A machine cleaner that triumphs at Mercadona

Mercadona's machine cleaner is formulated to remove food residues, grease, and lime that accumulate in the internal parts of the dishwasher. These residues can generate bad odors and reduce the appliance's efficiency, causing the dishes not to be as clean as they should be. Using this product regularly helps prevent these problems and keeps the appliance in optimal condition.

Its application is very simple and requires no additional effort. To use it, just place the bottle upside down in the lower tray of the dishwasher, without removing the cap. Then, select a wash cycle without prewash at a minimum temperature of 149°F (65°C) and let the product work.

At the end of the cycle, the dishwasher is completely clean, without residues or bad odors. This process is recommended once a month to ensure the appliance's maximum performance. This way, it prevents the accumulation of dirt that could affect its operation.

The machine cleaner also helps prolong the dishwasher's lifespan, preventing blockages and reducing the possibility of costly breakdowns. Keeping the interior of the appliance in good condition is key to ensuring it operates at maximum efficiency in each wash.

A very economical solution for a common problem

Mercadona's machine cleaner comes in a 250 ml format, a sufficient amount to perform a complete cleaning of the appliance. Its price is 1.55 euros, making it an affordable option for home maintenance without the need to spend large sums of money.

This product is part of the Bosque Verde cleaning range, a recognized brand within Mercadona. It is characterized by offering effective solutions at a good price. It is available in all the chain's stores, allowing customers to easily find it in the home cleaning section.

Besides its competitive price, this machine cleaner stands out for its highly effective formula. Unlike other similar products on the market, its composition is designed to act in depth. It manages to remove accumulated dirt in pipes, filters, and internal walls of the dishwasher.

Including this product in the home maintenance routine is a smart decision to ensure the dishwasher works correctly and without setbacks. With regular use, it is possible to avoid costly repairs and ensure that each wash is as effective as the first.

