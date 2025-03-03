Dia's Customers Are Going Crazy for Their Tastiest Dish: Less Than 7 Euros

Dia knows that cooking traditional dishes requires time and dedication, but it's not always possible to prepare every recipe from scratch. Having options that simplify cooking without losing quality is key for those seeking practicality in their daily lives. Now it's possible to enjoy a classic of Spanish gastronomy at Dia effortlessly and with a delicious result.

Homemade Flavor in Minutes and Without Effort

The Spanish omelet is one of the most popular dishes in Spanish cuisine. Preparing it traditionally involves cutting and frying potatoes, beating eggs, and cooking it carefully to achieve the ideal texture. However, there's not always time for the entire process, and that's where this option from Dia becomes a perfect solution.

This product is made with quality ingredients, including potatoes and onion, maintaining the authentic flavor of the original recipe. Its ultra-frozen format guarantees freshness and allows it to always be ready in the freezer. Weighing 1.32 lbs. (600 g), it's perfect for sharing or enjoying over several meals.

Preparing this omelet is very simple and there are several ways to do it. If you're looking for speed, you can heat it in the microwave in just four minutes. To do this, simply remove it from the outer packaging, fold the corners of the inner wrapping, and place it in the microwave at maximum power.

If you prefer a crunchier texture, the frying pan is a great option. You only need to add a few drops of olive oil and cook it for two minutes on each side. For those who prefer the oven, simply preheat it to 356°F (180°C) and heat it for 15 minutes to achieve an omelet with a uniform and fluffy finish.

Dia Offers an Omelet Ready for Any Occasion

Having this omelet at home means having a quick option to solve meals effortlessly. It's ideal for impromptu dinners, family gatherings, or even to take on a picnic. Its versatility makes it a perfect option for any time of the day.

Additionally, its texture and flavor allow for easy customization. You can add extra ingredients like cheese, ham, or even peppers to give it a different touch. It can also be served with salads, aioli, or bread to complete the dish.

Another advantage is its affordable price, as for 6.99 euros, Dia offers a practical and delicious solution. It's an affordable alternative for those seeking convenience without giving up the taste of a homemade dish.

Available in all stores of the chain, Dia's frozen Spanish omelet is an essential option for those who want to enjoy this classic without complications. Having it always on hand in the freezer is a guarantee of success for any occasion.

