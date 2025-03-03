Goodbye Leroy Merlin: This Lidl Device Solves Your Life and Costs Less Than 7 Euros

Having a safe electrical installation outdoors is essential for gardens, terraces or workshops. Having a device that offers protection against moisture and efficient use is key to avoiding risks. Lidl has added to its catalog a product designed to ensure functionality and safety in any environment.

Safety and Resistance in Any Environment

This Lidl power strip is designed for outdoor use thanks to its IP44 protection, which makes it splash-resistant. This allows devices to be connected without worrying about moisture or dust, offering greater peace of mind. Its robust construction and quality materials make it a durable and reliable option.

One of its key elements is its automatic closing system on the four sockets, preventing accidental contact. This feature prevents dirt from entering and protects against possible electrical accidents. Additionally, the flip-up covers enhance safety by keeping connections covered when not in use.

To facilitate its use at any time of day, the power strip has an illuminated on/off switch. This allows easy identification of whether it is in operation and helps control energy consumption. Its compact design makes it easy to place in different areas without taking up too much space.

Thanks to its 3680 W power, this power strip is capable of supporting the simultaneous use of several electrical devices. From garden tools to lighting equipment, its capacity allows great versatility without compromising performance.

Versatility and Ease of Installation at Lidl

This Lidl power strip is not only useful for outdoors but is also perfect for indoors. It can be used in workshops, garages or any space where a safe and resistant connection is needed. Its functional design and additional protection make it one of the best options on the market.

Another of its strong points is its 2-meter (6.56 ft.) cable, which provides greater flexibility to place it in the most convenient location. This allows its installation to be adapted to different spaces without the need for additional extensions. Its anchoring system facilitates its attachment to walls or floors, ensuring stability on any surface.

The price of this power strip is one of its biggest attractions. For only 6.99 euros, Lidl offers a product that combines safety, resistance and ease of use. Its affordable cost makes it an ideal option for those looking for an efficient solution without overspending.

If you need a reliable device to connect your equipment outdoors, this Lidl power strip is a safe bet. With its resistance to weather conditions, its safe design and excellent price, it becomes an essential purchase. From today it is available in all the chain's stores.

