Another Well-known U.S. Restaurant Chain in Bankruptcy: Confirmed!

The Mexican food chain On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in March 2025. The company faces severe financial problems and seeks to restructure its operations to avoid further losses.

The increase in operating costs, the drop in sales, and the rise in its debts have affected its stability. To try to save the restaurants, it has decided to sell its assets to its main lender, a subsidiary of Pappas Restaurants.

| Getty Images, Dean Drobot

Factors That Led to the Crisis

The restaurant sector has faced several challenges in recent years. Inflation has raised the costs of ingredients and the operation of the locations. As a result, many chains have struggled to maintain their prices without affecting quality.

Another key factor has been the change in consumer behavior. More people prefer to eat at home or choose more economical options. This has reduced traffic in restaurants like On The Border, which relies on in-store consumption.

Additionally, competition in the Mexican food sector has grown. New options, such as food trucks and more economical chains, have attracted customers who previously chose On The Border. The company failed to quickly adapt to these trends.

What Does Bankruptcy Mean?

The filing for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 doesn't mean the immediate closure of the chain. This process allows the company to continue operating while restructuring its finances. However, it does imply a possible reduction of branches and adjustments in its strategy.

By selling its assets to Pappas Restaurants, the company seeks to maintain its operations with the support of a stronger group. It is still unclear if the sale will include a change in the menu or a transformation in its business model.

Possible Closures and Cost Reduction

Although On The Border continues to operate, it is likely that some of its restaurants will close. In many bankruptcies, companies eliminate their less profitable locations to improve their finances.

So far, the chain has not announced which branches might be affected. However, experts point out that locations with low traffic could be the first to close.

It is also possible that the company will reduce operating costs, such as promotions and staff, to remain stable in the market.

The Impact on the Industry

On The Border is not the only chain in trouble. TGI Fridays, Red Lobster, and Denny's have had to close multiple locations in recent months.

The restaurant industry has changed. Costs have risen, and customers are looking for more economical options. Chains that do not adapt quickly risk disappearing.

Analysts believe that more companies could face problems if they do not adjust their strategies. The pandemic, inflation, and competition have forced many restaurants to reinvent themselves.

What Is the Future of On The Border?

The future of the chain is still uncertain. Although the purchase by Pappas Restaurants may be an opportunity, the company will need to make changes to regain its profitability.

Some experts believe that the brand could bet on a faster service model, like takeout. Others suggest that it needs to renew its menu and improve the customer experience.

For now, the company continues to operate. Its customers and employees hope that the restructuring will keep the chain afloat and prevent further closures in the future.