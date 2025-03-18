Trader Joe's Follows in Costco and Walmart's Footsteps with Their Eggs: It Won't Be Liked

The egg supply crisis in the United States continues to affect consumers. Now, Trader Joe's has decided to apply restrictions on the purchase of this basic product.

Since March 15, the Upper West Side branch in New York has imposed a limit of one dozen eggs per household. The measure has caused discomfort among customers, who claim there is no longer a reason to restrict purchases.

| Wikimedia

Trader Joe's, Avian Flu, and the Egg Shortage

Avian flu has been one of the main factors affecting egg production in the United States. For months, thousands of birds were culled to prevent the spread of the virus. This reduced supply and drove prices to record levels.

Stores like Walmart, Costco, and Kroger implemented restrictions to prevent customers from overbuying. In many cases, shelves were left empty due to high demand.

Now, prices have begun to stabilize. However, Trader Joe's decided to maintain the purchase limit at its Upper West Side store.

A Measure That Doesn't Convince Customers

Shoppers have not received the decision well. For many, the egg crisis is over, and restrictions are no longer necessary.

"I don't understand why they keep limiting purchases if at other supermarkets you can buy whatever you want," said an annoyed customer to the New York Post.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Others claim that the restriction affects large families, who need more than a dozen eggs for their weekly consumption.

"It's frustrating. I cook for five people, and a dozen doesn't last me even three days. I have to make several purchases a week," commented another customer.

Some customers believe that Trader Joe's is exaggerating with the measure. Meanwhile, other stores have lifted their restrictions without issues.

Will Trader Joe's Continue with the Limitation?

In chains like Costco and Walmart, restrictions have been relaxed in most of their stores. However, Trader Joe's has not indicated how long it will maintain the measure.

The company has not made official statements. It is only known that the policy aims to prevent hoarding and ensure that more customers can buy eggs without problems.

But if other chains already allow unlimited purchases, why does Trader Joe's continue to apply this rule? That is the question many consumers are asking.

Some experts believe the company wants to ensure there is enough supply for everyone. However, others think it is an unnecessary decision that only annoys customers.

If the demand for eggs rises again in the coming weeks, Trader Joe's might maintain the restriction. But if consumers continue to complain, the store will have to reconsider its policy.

For now, customers on the Upper West Side will have to adjust to the new rule. Meanwhile, other supermarkets have already left the restrictions behind and offer eggs without purchase limits.