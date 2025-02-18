Amazon and Costco Issue Urgent Statement in the United States After What Happened

Amazon and Costco have issued an urgent statement to alert their customers about the massive recall of Igloo Flip & Tow coolers. Specifically, the 90-quart (85 liters) cooler in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The product has been distributed in multiple stores since 2019. Now, it has been recalled due to a serious defect in the handle, which has caused severe injuries to several users.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that the design of the handle on these coolers can trap consumers' fingers against the body of the product, causing amputations, fractures, and serious injuries. So far, 12 injury cases have been reported in the United States, although there are no reports of incidents in Canada or Mexico.

Costco and Amazon Respond to the Massive Recall

These products were widely sold on Amazon platforms and in Costco physical stores. Both companies have taken steps to warn customers about the risk and provide information on how to proceed.

Amazon has updated its platform to identify customers who purchased this cooler model and notify them about the recall. It has also provided direct links to manage the request for a free replacement handle through Igloo.

Costco, meanwhile, has implemented an alert system in its physical stores and on its website. The company has directly contacted buyers to recommend that they stop using the coolers immediately and process the solution with the manufacturer. Additionally, it is offering assistance in its customer service centers for those who have questions about the procedure.

More Than One Million Coolers Recalled in Three Countries

This recall affects approximately 1.06 million coolers in the United States, 47,000 in Canada, and 23,000 in Mexico. These products were sold at Amazon, Costco, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, and other stores between January 2019 and January 2025.

The recalled coolers are available in various colors and have the "IGLOO" brand printed on the side. Among the affected models are those marketed under the names Latitude and Maxcold, with prices ranging from 80 to 140 dollars.

How to Know if Your Cooler Is Part of the Recall

Consumers who purchased this cooler model should check the manufacturing date, which is printed on the bottom of the product. Only units manufactured before January 2024 are included in the recall.

If you have an affected cooler, Igloo recommends stopping its use immediately and requesting a free replacement handle.

Process to Request a Replacement Handle

Amazon and Costco customers who purchased one of these coolers can request the replacement part through the following channels:

Phone: 888-943-5182

Email: igloo90qt@sedgwick.com

Online registration: Available on Igloo's official website

Amazon and Costco have assured that they will provide support to customers in managing this process and have reaffirmed their commitment to selling safe and quality products.

Igloo Promises to Improve the Safety of Its Products

In an official statement, Igloo explained: "With consumer safety as our top priority, we are providing free replacement handles. Through rigorous testing and proactive steps, we are constantly improving our products to meet the highest safety standards."

For more information, authorities recommend visiting the websites of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Health Canada, or the OECD global recall portal.