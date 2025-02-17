Goodbye Stains: Mercadona's 1 Euro Product That Leaves Everything Spotless

Mercadona has launched a product that's revolutionizing the way we clean and care for our clothes: Natural Soap Bar. This soap, besides being highly effective, is ideal for those seeking sustainable and natural alternatives in their daily routine. With its hypoallergenic formula and beneficial properties, it perfectly adapts to sensitive skin and is ideal for delicate clothing.

A Multifunctional Option for Daily Cleaning

This Natural Soap is ideal for use in the laundry. Thanks to its texture, you can apply it directly on tough stains, like on jersey collars or cuffs. The product is also excellent for baby clothes and delicate garments since its formula doesn't damage fabrics and protects fibers.

The versatility of this soap extends beyond the laundry. Thanks to its ability to dissolve in water, it can be used to clean carpets and upholstery, removing stains without damaging fabrics. You just need to apply a small amount on a damp cloth and you'll see how stains and bad odors are effortlessly eliminated.

| Mercadona

Another advantage of Natural Soap is that it can be grated for use in the washing machine. You only need to grate a small amount and add it to your washing machine's detergent drawer for a deep clean. Additionally, this soap can be used for hand washing, ideal for delicate garments that require special care.

The longevity of this product is excellent, as being so concentrated, one bar lasts a long time. Thus, Natural Soap is perfect for those seeking an effective and economical cleaning solution for their home. Moreover, it's 100% biodegradable, making it an eco-friendly and environmentally respectful option.

Additional Benefits for Your Home and Well-Being

This Natural Soap is also ideal for people looking for an alternative without harsh chemicals. Its gentle and natural formulation makes it an excellent option for those with sensitive skin or allergies. Additionally, being free of chemical products, it's also a suitable choice for those seeking a healthier and more environmentally friendly clean.

In the home, this soap has multiple applications. You can use it to clean surfaces like countertops, floors, or kitchen utensils, removing grease and dirt without the need for additional products. The soap is also useful for keeping your bathroom clean, with direct application on surfaces or in the sink.

| Mercadona

The formula of this soap helps preserve the colors and textures of clothing, preventing colors from fading over time. It's ideal for keeping your garments looking new, protecting both white and colored clothes. The softness it offers to the touch and the fresh scent it leaves on clothes are just some of its great benefits.

Mercadona's Natural Soap is available for only 1.85 euros, making it an accessible option for all households. With a format that includes two 200-gram bars each, this product is perfect for those seeking quality at a good price.

Prices and offers updated on 02/17/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes