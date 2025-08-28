It's official: Lidl confirms the decision that affects thousands of customers in Catalonia

Lidl continues to strengthen its presence in Catalonia with a new strategic opening. The supermarket chain has just announced a new step that will benefit many. All this comes after understanding that it still has a market to conquer and customers to convince.

With all this, it is now official that it will open a store in La Sagrera, within the Sant Andreu district, on August 29. This opening not only expands its network of stores in the city, but also aligns with the deep urban transformation the neighborhood is experiencing. The area has become one of the most promising urban hubs in Barcelona.

Its relevance is growing thanks to the construction of the future AVE station, which will connect the Catalan capital with other Spanish and European cities. Alongside this project, public transportation infrastructures are being modernized. All this with new metro and bus lines that will make it easier for residents and visitors to get around.

Lidl positions itself in a key neighborhood in Barcelona

Added to this is the Prim area reparcelling project, approved by the City Council, which plans the construction of 3,360 homes, of which more than 2,000 will be public. This residential development, with technological and infrastructure momentum, consolidates La Sagrera as a growth area for Barcelona. In this context, Lidl's arrival strengthens the commercial offering in the area.

The La Sagrera store will not be the only new development. Lidl plans to open another supermarket in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, specifically at 60 Riera Blanca Street. Meanwhile, the company will carry out renovations of stores in Vic and Manresa, where it will introduce improvements in energy efficiency, accessibility, and sustainable design.

These actions are part of the growth plan in Greater Barcelona, where Lidl seeks to establish itself as one of the leading companies in the food distribution sector. To support this growth, the German company is building a new logistics platform in Martorell. In this case, with more than 710,418 sq. ft. (66,000 m²) and 144 loading docks.

The investment amounts to 140 million euros, the largest Lidl has made in Spain to date. This center will strengthen the company's distribution capacity in Catalonia and throughout the northeastern part of the peninsula. This will improve supply times and the efficiency of its logistics network.

Lidl's empire in the region

Lidl's impact in Catalonia goes far beyond its commercial network. Currently, the company generates more than 3,900 direct jobs in the region, and its activity contributes around 1.4 billion euros to the Catalan GDP. With more than 125 stores, logistics platforms, and its headquarters in Montcada i Reixac, it is established as a key player in the Catalan economy.

The opening of the new supermarket in La Sagrera on August 29 symbolizes a new step in Lidl's expansion and modernization strategy in Catalonia. This is a commitment that directly affects thousands of customers and reinforces its commitment to the city of Barcelona, as well as to the sustainable development of its network throughout the region.