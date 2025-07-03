There's video: Queen Letizia keeps her word and the royal household shows all the images

Queen Letizia has had an intense day at the Zarzuela Palace, during which the Royal Household has captured moments from her official audiences. Throughout the morning, the queen has received representatives from organizations and institutions committed to different social causes. These meetings reflect the queen's ongoing commitment to issues that directly affect Spanish society.

Early in the day, the monarch received a delegation from the Proyecto Hombre Association. The delegation presented her with the results of the 68th session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs, held in March. During the meeting, they addressed international strategies aimed at the prevention and treatment of addictions.

| Europa Press

Later, Letizia held a meeting with a group of young Colombians and Peruvians from disadvantaged backgrounds, who have received scholarships to pursue university studies thanks to the BBVA Microfinance Foundation. This meeting highlighted the queen's commitment to education as a tool for personal and social development. The young beneficiaries shared their experiences and hopes, creating a warm and motivating atmosphere.

The royal household shows Queen Letizia's daily work

The last audience of the morning was with representatives of the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery. In this meeting, the professionals presented the queen with recent advances in the treatment of respiratory diseases, an area of particular importance today. The meeting served to reaffirm institutional support for the medical and scientific community working to improve public health.

In these audiences, the Royal Household has captured the day, showing a transparent and close vision of Queen Letizia's work. Thanks to these images, citizens can appreciate in detail the queen's direct involvement in each of her official activities. This action helps strengthen trust in the monarchy, reflecting its ongoing commitment to social, educational, and health causes.

Queen Letizia and the royal household: commitment and transparency

In conclusion, the day reflected in these images highlights Queen Letizia's active and committed role. Her daily work, now visually documented, confirms her dedication to the issues affecting Spanish society. This way, she is consolidated as a figure who strengthens the relationship between the monarchy and the citizens.

Queen Letizia's work underscores her role as an essential bridge between institutions and society. Her constant participation in these meetings reflects a monarchy that is alert and responsive to current challenges. Thus, a legacy based on open dialogue, trust, and commitment to the common good is strengthened.