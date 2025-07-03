Shocking: Alejandra Rubio confesses what no one expected about her son, little Carlo

Alejandra Rubio has broken her silence about a very personal aspect related to her son Carlo, amid an intense family controversy. Terelu Campos's daughter has publicly acknowledged how she is experiencing this moment and what role her baby plays in the midst of the entire situation. With this confession, she seeks to put an end to the rumors and show the reality from her closest and most sincere perspective.

The controversy began when Alejandra shared a video in which, together with her boyfriend, she loudly congratulated her "brother-in-law" Pietro Costanzia, who is serving a prison sentence. This gesture sparked a wave of criticism that led Alejandra to distance herself and reflect on what happened. Faced with this situation, Alejandra has decided to keep her distance and has reflected on what happened.

| Telecinco

Upon returning to the show Vamos a ver, Alejandra has admitted that she made a mistake and that she needs to redirect her personal path. During her appearance, she explained that she has been "on the defensive" and that she has felt a lot of pressure due to the family circumstances she has experienced. In addition, she confessed that she has decided not to speak publicly anymore about her family's legal problems in order to protect the stability of her environment, especially that of her young son, Carlo.

Alejandra Rubio speaks clearly about family absences in little Carlo's life

Regarding Carlo's relationship with other family members, Alejandra clarified that there is no conflict. Although José María Almoguera still hasn't met the baby, they have already spoken to each other. However, she avoided going into details about the reason why they haven't been able to see each other.

| Europa Press

Likewise, Alejandra Rubio referred to the situation with Laura Matamoros, Carlo's cousin, to provide context for the lack of contact with her son. She pointed out that, despite the family closeness between them, Laura still hasn't had the opportunity to meet the little one. Alejandra wanted to downplay this fact, assuring that it isn't something out of the ordinary, but simply a matter of circumstances and time.

A new stage for Alejandra Rubio: she chooses calm and family well-being

Finally, Alejandra shared that she has plans to enjoy the summer with her boyfriend and her son Carlo, seeking a peaceful space away from all controversy. This new stage represents a turning point for her, in which she prioritizes her baby's well-being and peace above anything else. Without a doubt, she is committed to taking care of her family and living moments of calm after difficult times.

| Instagram, @carlocostanzia

Despite the difficulties and media noise, the absolute priority for the collaborator is Carlo's well-being. Aware of the importance of protecting her son, she is now committed to keeping family life away from public controversy. This commitment reflects a new stage for Alejandra, who marks a turning point in the way she faces personal and family challenges.