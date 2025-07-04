Princess Leonor's unexpected plan right after stepping off Juan Sebastián Elcano

Princess Leonor surprised everyone with an unexpected gesture after disembarking from the Juan Sebastián de Elcano. Although there was no public activity scheduled on the official agenda, the heir to the throne decided to take advantage of her stop in Gijón to enjoy a few different hours. She did so in a relaxed atmosphere, far from the protocol that usually surrounds her appearances.

Her presence at the Asturian port wasn't intended for public events, but that didn't stop her from experiencing a special moment. Right after the training ship docked at El Musel, the young woman allowed herself a brief break before continuing her military training. It wasn't a formal visit, but rather a discreet plan that no one expected.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

Nineteen days have passed since Leonor boarded the frigate Blas de Lezo to take part in new maneuvers as part of her military training. She joined the Dédalo Expeditionary Group on June 14, where she has lived with other midshipmen, participating in complex exercises on the high seas. This frigate is one of the most advanced in the Navy and requires constant and rigorous preparation.

During her stay on the Blas de Lezo, Leonor has kept watch shifts, tactical maneuvers, and has worked under conditions very different from those on the Juan Sebastián de Elcano. It has been a more intense and technical experience, focused on real naval operations. Even so, she has successfully passed the test before returning to the iconic vessel where she began the course.

Princess Leonor's plans

The return to the Elcano took place this week off the coast of Gijón, in a symbolic ceremony between the two ships. Both docked this Thursday at the port of El Musel, with a brief meeting between the commanders of each vessel. It was then that the princess resumed her place among her fellow trainees, who are now approaching the final stretch of their training cruise.

The training ship arrived from New York, the last stop on its international itinerary before returning to Spain. Meanwhile, the frigate came from Las Palmas, after a stop in Ceuta. The princess left the Elcano in the United States to take part in Sinkex-25. These are live-fire exercises considered the most complex in recent years.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

In these drills, Leonor was able to take part in maneuvers with missiles, torpedoes, and other advanced weapons in a highly technical context. That experience strengthened her training and brought her even closer to the level of demand expected of a future head of the Armed Forces. After those weeks of effort, the stop in Gijón has meant a small, unexpected break.

Although no images or specific details of the plan she chose have been released, it is known that the princess enjoyed a few hours outside the military facilities. Everything suggests that she strolled through the city or visited a nearby area of the Asturian coast. Her presence wasn't official or open to the public, but it was very significant.

Many locals came to the port hoping to see her, although Leonor's movements were surrounded by maximum discretion. There were no statements or formal appearances, but her visit left a mark. Seeing the princess in a friendly and relaxed attitude, though protected by her entourage, has offered a different image of her military training.

The most unknown side of the princess

This kind of decision shows the most human side of the heir. Far from the uniform and the daily orders, she also finds moments to breathe, observe, and enjoy with a certain naturalness. That doesn't lessen her commitment, but rather adds nuance to her institutional role.

| Casa Real

Now, Leonor will continue her academic program at sea, along with the rest of the midshipmen taking part in the 97th training cruise. The end of the course is getting closer, and with it, a very intense stage will come to a close. It will be her last summer in the Navy before starting new university and institutional representation challenges.

The stop in Gijón has been brief but symbolic. It has allowed her to reconnect with solid ground in a familiar and close environment, even if away from the spotlight. Sometimes, the smallest gestures are the ones that say the most about the person behind the position.

This unexpected plan, with no prior forecast or announcement, has served to show that Leonor is not only training as a future queen, but also as a young woman who lives each step of the way intensely. This time, Gijón has given her a pause that will remain a simple but important memory.