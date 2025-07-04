Rosa's secret tattoo shakes up 'Pasapalabra' and leaves everyone in shock

The set of Pasapalabra has experienced one of its most unexpected moments with Rosa, marked by a detail that no one could have imagined. Everything coincided with a special celebration: Jimmy Barnatán's birthday, one of the show's guests. What seemed like just another episode of the contest ended up turning into a completely unexpected scene with the promise of a tattoo.

During the broadcast, as the group of guests was saying goodbye, the contestant made a very affectionate gesture by congratulating Jimmy on his 44th birthday. Jokingly, he replied with his usual sense of humor, assuring her that "he's finally becoming an adult once and for all." It was then, amid spontaneous confidences and good chemistry, that the conversation about a curious pact between Rosa and the guest came to light.

| Atresmedia, en.e-noticies.cat

Barnatán was the one who dropped the bomb by revealing a promise he had made with Rosa. Both had agreed to get a tattoo if she managed to complete "El Rosco" and win the desired jackpot. Until that moment, neither had mentioned the pact in public.

Rosa's agreement on Pasapalabra: what will she get tattooed if she wins the jackpot?

The show's host asked them what exactly they would get tattooed if Rosa won the jackpot. Jimmy replied naturally that they had thought about the word "Pasapalabra," as an eternal reminder of the experience. However, Roberto Leal suggested they tattoo the exact amount of the prize, and both were totally in agreement.

| Atresmedia

The amount on the table to get tattooed is the current one: €1,810,000 ($1,810,000), the jackpot Rosa could win on Pasapalabra. That amount is what both could immortalize, unless it increases, as a unique reminder of this experience. For now, that promise has shaken up the show and keeps everyone on edge.

The story of Rosa that has won over Pasapalabra

Beyond the anecdotal, this kind of gesture strengthens the authentic and close connection among contestants, guests, and viewers. Rosa, who has won the audience's affection thanks to her warmth and constant perseverance, has shown that her presence on the show goes far beyond a simple contest. Now, with a tattoo at stake, the excitement and anticipation keep growing.

Meanwhile, the contestant continues moving steadily toward the desired prize on Pasapalabra. The audience is increasingly alert to her progress and to what might happen. The excitement grows with the idea that this experience will be remembered forever, in a very special way.