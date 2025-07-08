Surprise on 'Pasapalabra' after Manu's latest message: 'What a shame'

On Pasapalabra, an unexpected moment has taken place that has surprised all the show's followers. Manu Pascual, one of the most experienced and beloved contestants, has said goodbye to the guests in a very special and poetic way. This gesture has moved both his fellow contestants and the audience in the studio.

The contestant's farewell came right after he had made it through the Blue Chair, where he faced Reggi, a therapist from Seville with a very special project. Despite Reggi's effort, Manu managed to prevail and returned to his usual team, made up of Belinda Washington and Mariano Peña. However, the atmosphere changed when the contestant recited one of his now legendary poems.

| Antena 3

Before the desired Rosco, Manu decided to dedicate a few words to his teammates and guests with a very personal touch. He recited a poem in which he played with the names and surnames of Belinda Washington, Mariano Peña, Marta Poveda, and Jimmy Barnatán, leaving everyone impressed. Among his verses: "It's a shame not to be from Washington like Belinda, capital of a US country (Estados Unidos), which has people like Jimmy Fallon and we have Jimmy Acertón," he said.

Manu stars in an emotional farewell on Pasapalabra

His farewell was met with praise and applause, but also with a sense of nostalgia in the studio. Meanwhile, Rosa, the contestant who continued in the competition, expressed her affection for the team. She commented that she felt very supported, both in front of and behind the cameras, highlighting the positive energy that can be felt on the show.

| Atresmedia, en.e-noticies.cat

The jackpot up for grabs on Pasapalabra keeps growing and has become one of the highest of this stage on Antena 3. In the last Rosco, Manu excelled with 23 correct answers, coming just two letters short of winning the grand prize. Meanwhile, Rosa made some mistakes that left her at a disadvantage, so she will have to go through the Chair again to keep her spot.

The result of the duel on Pasapalabra pushes Manu toward the next stage

This unexpected twist has renewed the excitement and has kept the audience very alert to each new episode. The fight for the jackpot has continued with great intensity and the contestants have had to show all their skill to stay in the competition. Without a doubt, Pasapalabra has remained a benchmark of entertainment and culture for its audience.

With this episode, Manu has shown once again his talent and good attitude, making it clear that he remains a very strong player. The combination of competition and emotions has made the show continue to be an undisputed success. The coming days have promised to be full of excitement and surprises for all viewers.