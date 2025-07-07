Logo e-notícies EN
Alejandra Rubio with a serious expression next to a blue logo and a broken red heart in the foreground
Alejandra Rubio makes an important personal decision on a television set | Camara Europa Press, Mediaset, Vectorfair J
Alejandra Rubio stops 'Vamos a ver' and announces a breakup that will change everything

In one of her latest television appearances, Alejandra Rubio has spoken out about one of her historic rivals

Vanesa González

During the latest broadcast of Vamos a ver, Alejandra Rubio paused the program to publicly announce her definitive breakup with Alessandro Lequio. This situation will undoubtedly mark a turning point in their professional relationship.

Throughout this time, the aristocrat has been one of the people who have most criticized and questioned Terelu Campos's daughter in front of viewers. However, the young woman's latest controversy has been the last straw.

Montage of Carlo Costanzia serious with gold necklaces in 'De Viernes!' and Alejandra Rubio smiling in 'Fiesta'
Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia shake up social media | Mediaset, en.e-noticies.cat

On June 24, Alejandra Rubio and her boyfriend stirred up social media by posting a controversial video on Instagram. In it, the couple can be seen outside the Turin prison, where Carlo's brothers are incarcerated, congratulating Pietro on his birthday.

This scene, as expected, has not gone unnoticed at all. In fact, in recent days, the couple haven't stopped receiving criticism, since the young man is there after being convicted of attempted murder.

Alessandro Lequio in profile wearing a blue sweater and white jersey gestures while speaking on 'Vamos a ver' with a light-colored background.
Alessandro Lequio harshly criticized Alejandra Rubio | Mediaset

However, one of the people who has most criticized Alejandra Rubio has been Alessandro Lequio. Hours after this audiovisual content came to light, the panelist stated on Vamos a ver that, in his opinion, sharing that content is a way to "whitewash" the situation.

These words did not sit well at all with Terelu Campos's daughter. In fact, a day later, the young woman didn't hesitate to respond to her rival in public. At that moment, she revealed their total breakup.

Alejandra Rubio responds to Alessandro Lequio on Vamos a ver: "He has been quite unfortunate in his comments"

Meanwhile, Alessandro stated that, in his opinion, that kind of post "normalizes violence." He described this as "a lack of respect for those who suffer from it and for the justice system that condemns it." He also believes that Alejandra Rubio used this moment only to get "likes."

Carmen Borrego and Alejandra Rubio sitting on 'Vamos a ver' decorated in lilac tones, with an on-screen sign displaying a headline about Alejandra and Carmen.
Alejandra Rubio publicly responds to Alessandro's criticism | Mediaset

A day after these statements, the young woman didn't hesitate to respond on the set of Vamos a ver to her coworker's criticism.

Visibly upset, Alejandra Rubio said that she sees Lequio as "out of place on this matter." "It seems like he never listens[...]he never admits his mistakes, never," she added.

Despite all the clashes they've had in the past, the contributor insisted that this time Alessandro "was wrong." "He has been quite unfortunate in his comments," she added live, making her position clear.

Moreover, before letting the rest of her colleagues share their opinions, Alejandra Rubio addressed her long-time television rival directly. "I think this time you were wrong, you haven't been fair or objective, we've already said they've made a mistake and they're serving their sentence for it," she stated from the set.

