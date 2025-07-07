Marta Riesco, Antonio David Flores's ex, breaks down in tears and the bomb news is confirmed

Marta Riesco has made headlines again, but this time for a very different reason than usual. The journalist, known for her past relationship with Antonio David Flores, has shared a very intimate moment that has moved many. In a video posted on her social media, she can be seen emotional and crying, but this time, from a deep joy.

What happened has made it clear that Marta is going through a period of healing and personal growth. At Robbie Williams's concert in Barcelona, the journalist experienced something that left a mark on her and made her remember everything she has overcome. She herself has said that this moment has meant a lot for her mental health, and it has been an important step for her.

In the video, Marta appears singing a song that, as she herself has said, played a key role during one of the most difficult moments of her life. During the tough period that followed her public breakup with Antonio David, she made herself a promise to be able to hear it live someday. Now, keeping that promise has triggered a reaction full of mixed feelings, where emotion and strength come together.

Overcoming the past with Antonio David Flores: Marta Riesco's struggle

Marta has shared a very personal message along with the video, where she has confessed how important music has been for her as a refuge. She said there were days when her mental health was deeply affected, but that song saved her and gave her hope to keep going. This testimony has touched her followers, who haven't hesitated to show their support.

It should be remembered that Marta went through very difficult times after her separation from Antonio David Flores. The constant exposure in the media and public pressure affected her well-being and emotional stability. However, with effort and patience, she has managed to move forward and regain her personal balance.

The journalist has had to face not only the end of her relationship, but also professional difficulties, such as the cancellation of La familia de la tele. Despite this, Marta has shown resilience and a positive attitude toward the future. Today she feels strong and ready for new challenges.

Marta's personal growth after her breakup with Antonio David

This episode at the concert is not just an emotional moment, but a clear sign of the rebuilding process she has gone through. Riesco has reconnected with that version of herself that gets excited, that dreams, and that celebrates her achievements, no matter how small. Her spontaneous reaction has been a symbol of personal triumph.

Ultimately, Marta Riesco is living a key moment in her life, where authenticity and personal growth shine brightly. The contributor leaves us with a valuable lesson: sometimes, songs can save us, and dreams, no matter how difficult they may seem, can come true. Her story is a testimony of resilience and authenticity that inspires others to keep fighting for happiness.