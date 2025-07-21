180º turn after Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía's kiss: Shakira is already rubbing her hands together

Gerard Piqué is once again at the center of attention. This time, it's not because of a controversial statement or a musical hint from Shakira. The former footballer has surprised his followers with a very intimate post alongside his current partner, Clara Chía.

The images have not only made it clear that their relationship remains strong, but they've also shown a connection that's hard to hide. As expected, the post didn't go unnoticed and reactions on social media quickly followed.

| Europa Press

U-turn after Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía's kiss

After months of rumors about a possible crisis, Piqué has broken his silence by sharing a photo album from their vacation in Arizona. The couple have enjoyed a few days away from the media spotlight, walking through the desert.

In this context, they swam in Canyon Lake and showed a connection that speaks for itself. However, the image that has sparked the most conversation is the one of a kiss between them that seems to seal their love.

Shakira's fans lash out at Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía

"Hope things go well with my supposed replacement," wrote one user, quoting one of the most pointed lines from Shakira's songs. He wasn't the only one. The comments are full of messages from the Colombian singer's fans, many with a sarcastic or directly critical tone.

"Thanks for giving us back the queen" or "the best thing that happened to Shakira was leaving there" are just a few examples. Although criticism is not lacking, Piqué's intention with this post seems clear: to show that his story with Clara is moving forward.

In fact, rumors of distance between them have been constant over the past year. However, this romantic getaway has served to disprove them and send a clear message: their love is still in the air.

| Europa Press

Since his high-profile breakup with Shakira, Piqué has tried to keep his new relationship more private. However, this gesture breaks with that strategy and sends a visual statement: the couple are united and happy.

The public's reaction, however, confirms that Shakira's presence remains strong, and that every move by the former player is closely watched by her followers. In the end, beyond the Arizona desert, the story between Gerard Piqué, Clara Chía, and Shakira continues to make headlines.