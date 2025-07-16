More trouble for Gerard Piqué: rumors about Clara Chía and Milan and Sasha are growing

Despite constant rumors about a possible crisis, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía are moving forward with their relationship. In recent days, the couple have made headlines again after new images emerged showing both enjoying themselves in the mountains.

The photos, which have been published by several media outlets in recent days, make it clear that the bond between them remains intact. In fact, their close and relaxed attitude during the getaway reinforces the idea that their relationship is going through a stable period.

| Instagram, @3gerardpique

Rumors grow about Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué's children

Both are moving forward with their professional lives. Gerard Piqué remains focused on his businesses, especially Kings League. Although they've been the center of public attention for months, it seems that hasn't affected their bond.

However, one of the topics that continues to generate debate is Clara's relationship with Piqué and Shakira's children, Milan and Sasha. On social media, people frequently discuss the limited interaction between the young woman and the children.

| Europa Press

Although there is no official information, some rumors suggest that there may be agreements between the footballer and the singer that would limit that contact. Nevertheless, this information hasn't been confirmed at any time, and for now it remains only speculation.

Meanwhile, Shakira continues with her international tour, accompanied by her children. Meanwhile, Piqué and Clara are continuing to build their story away from the media noise, although always under the watchful eye of the public.

Is there a crisis between Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía?

The couple's photos come just after weeks of speculation claiming that the relationship had ended. Some journalists even stated that the breakup was due to the appearance of a third person.

According to these versions, Piqué was reportedly visited several times in Miami by a woman with whom he was romantically linked. However, Clara and Gerard's getaway to the Principality of Andorra seems to disprove those theories.

| Instagram, @3gerardpique

Specifically, the couple chose Cim del Comapedrosa as their destination, one of the highest and most visited points in Andorra. In the images released, Clara appears relaxed and smiling, which many interpret as a sign that the relationship is going through a good period.

Despite constant rumors and media attention, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía keep their relationship strong. Although they prefer to live their lives privately, the bond between them remains evident.