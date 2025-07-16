A reporter from 'Espejo Público' confesses her torment live: 'Anger and tension'

In Torre Pacheco, social tension has been rising for several consecutive days. The town in Murcia has experienced difficult nights, marked by police presence and clashes between opposing groups. This atmosphere has led to an unprecedented deployment of security forces to keep calm in the streets.

Last Tuesday, a new demonstration was called that ultimately did not have the desired impact. Only about one hundred demonstrators attended, far from the large gatherings initially planned. Even so, the tension was palpable in the air and was experienced with great intensity by all those involved.

| Atresmedia

The media present have become the target of the protests and the frustration of those attending. Among them, Elena, a reporter from Espejo Público, has experienced very difficult moments live. She has had to face insults, shoves, and physical attacks that have put her work and personal safety at risk.

The difficult experience of the Espejo Público reporter that required police intervention

According to Elena herself, everything was triggered when they turned on the cameras for the first live broadcast. Suddenly, several demonstrators began to surround them, shouting and making derogatory remarks abruptly and continuously. "They insulted us, they shouted at us, and even threw water at us, a very unpleasant and quite unfair situation," she explained.

The reporter has acknowledged that the verbal and physical violence was constant, and that the accumulated tension in the population was taken out on the press team. The aggression toward journalists was such that shouts of "Manipulators!" and "Scoundrels!" were heard, directed at the professionals. This climate of anger and accumulated tension turned the journalistic work into a real battle, according to the reporter herself.

In light of these events, the police and the civil guard had to intervene to protect the media. Several people were escorted to the exit to prevent more serious incidents and ensure the safety of everyone present. This protection was key for the journalistic work to continue despite the difficulties and threats.

Espejo Público highlights the risks of reporting in hostile contexts

Elena has expressed her frustration and exhaustion over this situation, but also her firm commitment to reporting reality. She has admitted that she has felt unfairly attacked when she was only doing her professional job. Her brave testimony has opened a necessary debate about the safety of journalists in conflictive and polarized contexts.

The experience lived by this reporter reflects a larger problem that goes beyond Torre Pacheco and affects the entire country. Information professionals often face risks that endanger their physical and emotional integrity. That's why protecting their work is essential to ensure a free, independent, and safe press for everyone.